When leaving your home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, there are two things you need to always make sure you protect: Your face and your hands.

Honeywell PPE Safety Packs cover both bases, and they’re perfect to carry with you when going to school or to work.

Each pack contains three genuine Honeywell 3-ply face masks, three pairs of latex-free gloves, and five disinfecting wipes that contain more than 60% ethyl alcohol.

It’s important to always remember that the novel coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever. We absolutely will put this heath crisis behind us, and life will go back to normal. Of course, it’s also important to remember that it’s not going to happen anytime soon. Coronavirus vaccines and drugs that are safe and effective at combatting COVID-19 infections should start rolling out within the next few months, and that’s great news. But experts believe it will still take at least a year or a year and a half before enough of the population in the United States is immunized. That means we’re all going to have to continue to take basic precautions for the foreseeable future if we want to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this potentially deadly virus.

By now, everyone knows what those basic precautions are. The most important thing you can do is wear a face mask anytime you leave your home. For situations like riding public transportation or being indoors around other people, our readers have been swarming Amazon to get Powecom KN95 face masks. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they’ve been found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles like viruses. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks, and yet these Powecom face coverings cost just $2.40 each while they’re on sale with a rare discount. Or, if you’d rather have N95 masks from a top brand, Amazon has 3M N95 masks and Moldex 2200 N95 masks in stock right now.

Proper hand hygiene is important as well, and Amazon actually has Purell pump bottles in stock right now for the first time in months. All those masks are great and so is the sanitizer, but there’s a new all-in-one option that you definitely need to check out as well.

Honeywell PPE Safety Packs are truly genius. These packs are perfect for anyone who goes to an office or job site to work. And it should go without saying that they’re great for children going to school or for college students. Everything you need for basic coronavirus protection is right there in a handy resealable bag, including three Honeywell 3-ply face masks, 3 pairs of latex-free gloves, and five disinfecting wipes that are individually wrapped.

The 3-ply masks aren’t like the cheap Chinese masks that cost $0.10 each on Amazon. According to Honeywell, these masks have bacterial particle efficiency greater than 95% and they meet the ASTM Level 1 Standard as well as EN14683:2016. The gloves are certified to meet the EN CE 2015/425 standard, and they’re latex-free so you don’t need to worry about allergies. Finally, the five included wipes use ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, which is an ingredient that has been proven to kill the novel coronavirus when used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

These Honeywell PPE Safety Packs are perfect to take with you anywhere, and they only cost $9.99 each. Definitely grab a bunch and keep one in your bag or briefcase at all times, because you never know when you’ll need it.

