If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon has actual N95 masks from companies like 3M, Moldex, and Honeywell in stock right now, which is extremely rare in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Before you shell out up to $15 per mask for any of those options, however, there’s another option that you should definitely consider.

Powecom KN95 face masks are FDA-authorized and have been fully tested by NIOSH, which found that these masks work even better than nearly every type of 3M N95 mask on the market.

What’s more, Powecom masks are currently on sale from Amazon at a new all-time low price of just $2.40 each.

What’s the one coronavirus essential that’s still practically impossible to find after all this time? No, it’s not Purell hand sanitizer, though Purell was certainly high on the list until recently. These days you can head over to Amazon and actually find some pretty decent deals on Purell, like 3-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles for $31 and 12-packs of Purell 16oz bottles at the lowest price per ounce on Amazon. The COVID-19 pandemic obviously isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so it can’t hurt to stock up while prices are lower than normal, and prices have even come down for Purell Sanitizing Wipes.

Of course, the one thing that’s still so difficult to find is an N95 mask. We all know that we need to wear face coverings anytime we’re outside of our homes. We also know that for low-risk situations like being outdoors, basic masks like Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply face masks are fine. They only cost $0.33 each right now, so it’s a great time to stock up. If you want real N95 masks for higher-risk situations though, like being indoors around other people or riding public transportation, you’ll definitely need to cough up some cash.

Believe it or not, Amazon actually does have real N95 masks in stock right now from top brands including 3M N95 masks, Moldex N95s, and Honeywell N95 masks. The hottest ones among our readers right now are Moldex 2200 N95 face masks, which just came back in stock for $15 less per 20-pack than they were last week. They’re fantastic masks that will do an excellent job of protecting you, but as we mentioned, they’re quite pricey. You can also find even more popular options out there like 3M 8210 N95 masks, but they’ll cost you even more money.

Want protection that’s just as good or even better than those N95 masks for a fraction of the price? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Face Shield (1 Count) (US… $23.95 ($2.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Since we started covering them last month, Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon’s entire site. That’s because tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized for use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’ve even been tested by NIOSH, the body responsible for testing and certifying personal protective equipment here in the US.

As most people likely know by now, the “95” in N95 and KN95 means that the mask will filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like germs and human coronaviruses. Any N95 mask certified by NIOSH filters at least that well, though some high-quality masks do even better. 3M N95 masks, for example, often filter 96% or 97% of tiny particles. So how did these Powecom KN95 masks do in NIOSH’s tests? They were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks out there.

That’s pretty much as good as it gets when it comes to face mask efficacy, but you won’t spend $15+ per mask like you will on some N95 masks. In fact, if you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll find Powecom masks on sale at a new all-time low price — plus you get a free face shield with each box of 10 masks!

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With BNX Face Mask (5 Count) - AccuMed Face Shield (1 Count) (US… $23.95 ($2.40 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.