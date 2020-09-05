Labor Day 2020 is on Monday and there are tons of big sales happening this weekend to celebrate — none bigger, perhaps, than Amazon’s “BIG” Labor Day 2020 sales event.

If you want to save some money on delicious food when it comes time to take a break from shopping, you’ll find all the best deals and freebies from nationwide restaurant chains right here.

Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means two things. First, it means you’re going to spend today and tomorrow shopping sales like Amazon’s “BIG” Labor Day 2020 sales event and saving a ton of cash in the process. And second, it means you’re going to enjoy the long weekend and have a big barbeque on Monday. A socially distanced barbeque, that is. We’re still a couple of days away from barbequing though, and you have to eat in the meantime. Why not take advantage of some of the great Labor Day restaurant specials available at restaurants across the country?

Offers.com rounded up all the best Labor Day bargains and freebies from nationwide restaurant chains, and you’ll find them all listed down below. Restaurants have been hit particularly hard during the novel coronavirus pandemic, so you’re not just saving some money by taking advantage of these deals. Also, be sure to call around to your favorite local spots because they might be offering some solid Labor Day deals as well.

Be safe, and enjoy some of the bargains below.

Abuelo’s: Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant is ready to feed your entire crew this Labor Day with its Family Feast packages large enough to feed groups of up to six people. From Friday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, Abuelo’s is offering family feast packages of tacos, enchiladas, or fajitas for 15% off plus free delivery on orders $30 and over when ordered online.

Arooga’s: Download Arooga’s new mobile app and get a free order of their hand-breaded mozzarella triangles.

Bar Louie: Order delivery or takeout from one of Bar Louie’s 67 locations, use discount code 25BL, and get $25 off your first order with EZCater.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Keep the comfort food coming from BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse with only a $3 delivery fee and no service fee on orders over $19.95 when made via BJ’s website or app.

Bonefish Grill: Easing us back into the school season, from now until Sept. 13, get 10% off gift card purchases from Bonefish Grill. Or, even better, leave the Labor Day cooking to them. Available from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7, enjoy their specials: a Lobster and Shrimp Family Bundle for $45 or Lobster and Shrimp Roll entree when ordering online.

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza: Labor Day falls on a Monday and so does Brixx Wood Fired Pizza’s BOGO Pizza Mondays special. Buy one pizza, and get one free. For carryout only.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: In honor of Labor Day, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. is featuring a new Red, White, and Blue Frozen Margarita. They are also offering 25% off Forrest’s Authentic Cap and more retail specials.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: This Labor Day, pick up a Family Bundle To-Go, featuring scratch-made, summer classics to feed the entire family. Guests can select from entrées like House-Smoked Baby Back Ribs, hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, or a combination of each – all of which include two family-sized sides and a half-dozen signature Honey Butter Croissants, starting at $24.99.

Chuck E Cheese: The Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass has been extended! On their first visit, pass members will receive the following: One large, 1-topping pizza, 4 Soft Drinks, and two 30-minute All You Can Play Cards, for $44.99. Every following Monday through Sept. 13, get two more 30-minute All You Can Play cards and special food discounts.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: If you’ve been thinking about having your Labor Day barbecue catered, this is the place to call. For a limited time, get 10% off catering orders, which includes their new box lunch options as well.

Doordash: Until Sept. 6, get up to $15 off pizza orders from participating restaurants found in the “DashPass Pizza Favorites” carousel.

Firehouse Subs: Rewards members who make a purchase between Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7 will earn double points. If you aren’t already a Firehouse Subs loyalty member, download their app to enjoy all the benefits.

Huddle House: Kids eat free at Huddle House on Mondays and Tuesdays with the purchase of an adult entree. Make Monday, Sept. 7 special by taking the family to Huddle House for breakfast, lunch or dinner to celebrate Labor Day

IHOP: Valid until Sept. 13, get 20% off your first online order at IHOP when using either their website or mobile app.

Jimmy Johns For a limited time, Jimmy Johns is offering “Combos for Days,” which means you get 20% off any order of $10 or more through Sept. 6.

Joe’s Crab Shack: From Sept. 4 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, pre-order one of these Fantastic Feasts to-go from your neighborhood Joe’s Crab Shack:

Classic Steampot for Two with a Bottle of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay – $60.

Crab Combo Special for Two with a Bottle of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay – $50.

20-pound Crabfeast (10-pounds of Snow Crab and 10-pounds of Dungeness Crab) and a Case of Bud or Michelob (add up to four bottles of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay at 50% off) – $499.

Macaroni Grill: Enjoy dinner for the whole family on Labor Day with Macaroni Grill’s Feast for Five. Your choice of Spaghetti Bolognese, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, or Pasta Milano, plus Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad and Rosemary Peasant Bread are included for $25. Enjoy on Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. until closing.

Marble Slab Creamery: Labor Day wouldn’t be the same without ice cream! Download the Slab Happy Rewards App from Marble Slab Creamery and get a $5 reward after your first purchase.

McAlister’s Deli: Purchase one gift card and use it at Cinnabon, Carvel Ice Cream, Moes’ Southwest Grill, Auntie Anne’s, Jamba Juice, and Schlotzskys too! Even better, now through Sept. 30, McAlister’s Deli will match 10% of all online gift card purchases of which 100% will go toward feeding frontline healthcare workers.

McCormick & Schmick’s: Available from Sept. 4 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, enjoy McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Boil Packs To-Go. Choose from the one-pound Shrimp Boil for $25, Lobster Boil for $29, King Crab Boil for $39, or a Combo for $42. Each kit comes with Andouille Sausage, Corn & Potatoes.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Enjoy a four-course menu paired with a bottle of Pebble Lane Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, or Chardonnay. Available from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7, this Dinner for Two, Labor Day deal includes a choice of starter, salad, entree, and dessert for $99.

Noodles & Company: This Labor Day take advantage of Noodles & Company’s generosity and receive a free shareable too. For the fifth consecutive year, guests can add $2 to their order to be donated to No Kid Hungry which will provide up to 20 meals for kids in need. For every $2 donated, Noodles & Company will offer guests a free shareable valued at $5 to enjoy on their next visit. New this year, Noodles Rewards members will also receive a bonus of 350 rewards points (the value of free delivery) for donating.

Panera: Sign up for the Panera Coffee Subscription and receive FREE coffee for one month. Free coffee for a month can be claimed now through the end of September. That means early birds can get the deal now, and procrastinators who sign up on Sept. 30 get free coffee until Oct. 30!

On The Border: Thinking about throwing a backyard fiesta on Labor Day? Order $50 or more and receive free delivery from On The Border with their Family Meals on Your Doorstep offer.

Rainforest Cafe: Beat the heat with a Red, White & Blue Margarita for $8 during Labor Day weekend. Good from Sept. 4 through Sept. 7, choose from Tropics Strawberry Puree, a classic frozen margarita or the DeKuyper Blue Curacao Liqueur Marg.

Red Lobster: When you order from Red Lobster To-Go on Monday through Thursday, delivery is FREE ($30 minimum order).

TooJay’s Deli: Anticipating the back-to-school flurry of the season, TooJay’s Deli has partnered with DoorDash to help take the stress out of mealtimes. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 14, guests will be eligible to receive FREE delivery on their first DoorDash order of $15 or more. Orders must be placed online at TooJay’s and after choosing their nearest TooJay’s, guests must select “order with DoorDash.” Valid on first order only.