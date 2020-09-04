If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You can find hundreds of big Labor Day 2020 sales happening all around the web this year, but the biggest and best sales event is definitely happening over at Amazon.

Amazon’s BIG Labor Day Sale is home to some of the best deals we’ve ever seen, including up to 50% off electronics, home goods, fashion, and more.

Here, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this huge Amazon sale.

Labor Day is a big deal each and every year, but Labor Day 2020 is particularly important and we all know why. So many people take their jobs for granted — and that’s perfectly understandable. In 2020, however, tens of millions of people were given an entirely new perspective on labor when their jobs were either furloughed or eliminated completely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. This generation has never experienced anything like this before, and adjusting to life with COVID-19 has been trying, to say the least.

Countless people across the country are still out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic, and many millions more who are working still want to stretch their cash as far as they possibly can. With that in mind, Labor Day 2020 sales are of particular importance right now. In years past, people used Labor Day sales as a good opportunity to score discounts on impulse buys. This year, savings on essentials like home goods, clothing, and even personal protective equipment are taking center stage.

There are so many big Labor Day sales out there this year, and you’ll find impressive savings in most of them. Truth be told, however, there’s really only one Labor Day 2020 sale you need to shop this year. Amazon’s BIG Labor Day Sale is home to thousands of deep discounts on popular products from every category you can imagine, from kitchen products and home goods to fashion, electronics, and so much more. There is also a whole slew of great deals on Amazon devices right now, and you can find all those deals right here on Amazon’s site — from a rare discount on Echo Buds to crazy bundle deals that get you a free Echo Dot or even a free $90 Echo Show 5.

On top of all the typical Labor Day deals you’ll find in Amazon’s big sale, there are also some special Labor Day 2020 deals that are unique to this particular year. That’s right, we’re talking about coronavirus pandemic essentials. What kind of deals can you expect to find right now on PPE? The star of the show is definitely the site’s sale on 10-packs of Powecom KN95 face masks, which are down to $25.75 instead of $45. These are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’ve been tested by NIOSH. What’s more, NIOSH found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s even better than most 3M N95 face masks!

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask)

Speaking of 3M N95 face masks, you’ll find a shocking number of N95 masks from 3M, Honeywell, Moldex, and more in stock right now at Amazon… and they’re available for anyone to buy, not just hospitals and government agencies!

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95

Amazon’s best-selling blue 3-ply face masks are down to an all-time low price of $0.39 each, and similar 3-ply masks in black are even cheaper at $0.34 apiece. You can also find some surprisingly good deals on Purell hand sanitizer right now.

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $16.99 ($0.34 / mask)

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $149.95 ($0.78 / Fl Oz)

Check out all that and so much more in Amazon’s BIG Labor Day 2020 Sale, which is already underway right now.

