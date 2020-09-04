If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Sony XBR-65X900F 4K smart TV is one of the most stunning 4K televisions you can get in this size range for less than $1,500 — and today, you can get one for MUCH less than $1,500.

Thanks to a limited-time Amazon sale, this gorgeous smart Android TV is available for just $898 with free scheduled shipping. That’s the lowest price ever for this top-rated model.



If you’re in search of a smart TV for your kitchen, basement, or a guest room where you don’t want something so huge, the Toshiba TF-32A710U21 HDTV with built-in Fire TV software is on sale today for only $129.99.

Labor Day 2020 sales are upon us and if there’s one thing people love to shop for on Labor Day, it’s a new TV. We could list a ton of TV deals for you in a roundup so long that it’s completely pointless, but we decided to take a different route compared to other deal-hunting sites: We’re just going to show you the two very best TV deals you’ll find out there this year.

First, if you’re looking for the perfect TV to take center stage in your living room, the Sony XBR-65X900F 65″ LED 4K Smart Android TV with HDR is just what the doctor ordered. This stunning 4K television has a high-quality Sony display panel that supports ultra high definition UHD content as well as high dynamic range HDR10 content for the most vivid colors you can imagine. It’s absolutely stunning, and it’s somehow only $898 right now on Amazon with free scheduled delivery.

Those of you in search of a smaller set for a bedroom, guest room, kitchen, basement, or any other somewhat tight space should look no further than the Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32″ Smart HDTV – Fire TV Edition. This best-selling model has Amazon’s beloved Fire TV software built right in, so you have access to all the apps and games you can imagine without needing a dongle or a set top box. At just $129.99 with free Prime shipping, you can get five of these TVs for less than the cost of the cheapest iPhone 11 model… and you’ll still have some money left over!

