A bunch of the best bargains we came across this past week are on the verge of ending or selling out, so we rounded up the five hottest sales to give our readers one last crack at saving.

This week’s roundup includes rare chances to order FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that NIOSH says outperform most 3M N95 masks, the biggest discount ever on the incredible Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, and chances to get a free Echo Dot or a free Echo Show 5.



Our readers’ most popular products this week definitely won’t be much of a surprise to longtime readers because they’re almost always best-sellers. Powecom KN95 face masks are at the very top of the list by a wide margin, and there are a few good reasons for that. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they’re somehow on sale right now for $26.19 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s just $2.62 per mask for KN95 face masks that NIOSH tested and found to filter 99.2% of small airborne particles, outperforming almost every 3M N95 mask on the market! Jointown blue 3-ply face masks are down to a new all-time low price of just $0.39 a pop so they were top-sellers as well, and a rare chance to pick up Moldex 2200 N95 face masks rocketed them up the list.

So many sales are ending today or over the weekend on Amazon, so we want to give readers one last chance to take advantage. Check out our five favorites below.

Face masks

As we noted above, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks have been very popular among our readers this past week. It’s easy to understand why, of course, since they’re currently the only KN95 face masks available on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved. We expect them to sell out very soon now that they’re on sale at a discount, so stock up while there’s still time. Once they’re gone, the most popular alternatives right now are COVAFLU KN95 face masks at $3.50 each.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $34.99 ($3.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

Actual Moldex 2200 N95 face masks are in stock as well, which is extremely rare since they’re some of the only N95 masks on Amazon being sold to everyone instead of just hospitals and government agencies.

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95 Available from Amazon

Last but certainly not least, the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon’s entire website are back on sale for just $0.39 per mask for the first time ever. It’s a new all-time low price by quite a wide margin, and there is absolutely no chance that this deal will stick around for very long. Definitely stock up on them while you can, and the same type of face masks in black are also available for just $0.34 apiece.

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $16.99 ($0.34 / mask) Available from Amazon

Amazon device bundles

Buy the All-new Ring Video Doorbell or a Ring Peephole Camera for $79.99 and you’ll get an Echo Dot for free. That’s a $50 value, and it’s obviously a great product to bundle with your Ring product because you can interact with Ring devices using Alexa.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot $79.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal $79.99 Available from Amazon

Better yet, you can pick up a new Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99, a Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $179.99, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189.99 and you’ll get an Echo Show 5 for free. That’s a $90 value that you won’t pay a penny for! This way you can control your Ring device with Alexa, but you can also see who’s at your door right on the Echo Show 5’s screen.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $179.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $189.99 Available from Amazon

Purell hand sanitizer

The first and hottest sale we need to cover here isn’t necessarily a “deal,” so to speak. In fact, prices are inflated so it’s not a bargain at all. But you’ve got a rare opportunity to pick up Purell hand sanitizer and Purell sanitizing wipes on Amazon and we would be remiss if we didn’t give our readers one last chance to do it. Many of the Purell listings we’ve covered this past week are already sold out, but the ones that are left are listed below — including 3-packs of Purell 8oz pump bottles and 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen and another listing with the lowest per-ounce price for Purell on Amazon. These will definitely be gone by the end of this weekend, so you’ll need to hurry if you want some.

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $145.65 ($0.76 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $33.05 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $22.50 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $23.50 Available from Amazon

Once those all sell out — and they WILL sell out — you get highly sought-after Suave hand sanitizer at a much better price anyway.

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Roomba Sale

The Roomba i7+ is the single best Roomba robot vacuum of all time, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price ever. Why is it so special? On top of incredible suction and all the premium features you might want, this fantastic autonomous vacuum cleaner actually empties itself once it’s done cleaning! You’ll also find the all-time best-selling Roomba 960 robot vacuum on sale today if you hurry.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Works with Alexa, Ideal for Pet Hair,… $399.00 Available from Amazon

Apple and Sony Headphones

Sony’s brand new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones have FINALLY been released, and they’re amazing. That said, they’re just about the same as the previous-generation model in terms of sound quality, so you can save a ton of cash by picking up the international version of Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones instead. You can also take advantage of the lowest prices of 2020 for AirPods Pro, AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods 2.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for phon… $348.00 Available from Amazon

SONY WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise canceling Stereo Headset(International Version/Seller Warrant) (… $239.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

