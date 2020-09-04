If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A shocking sale made climbed to the top of the list this week among our readers: Powecom KN95 face masks for just $25.75 per 10-pack instead of $45. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are NIOSH-tested and FDA-authorized, so they’ve been flying off the shelves.

One more deal that our readers couldn’t get enough of is a 3-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles for just over $33.

But what about the best-selling gadgets of the week? Here, we’ll show you the five top sellers from Amazon’s popular electronics category.

The hottest deal you’ll find on Amazon right now is Powecom KN95 face masks on sale for just $25.75 per 10-pack instead of $45. These are the only KN95 face masks on Amazon’s entire site that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA, and they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks, so it’s pretty crazy that they’re on sale right now at a discount! It’s a big surprise, and it’s a good time to load up because the novel coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. 3-pack of 8oz Purell pump bottles are also down to about $33 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Aside from coronavirus essentials, electronics are still quite popular among our readers as well. For example, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro are top sellers thanks to a new deeper discount at Amazon, and both AirPods 2 models are on sale as well, with the entry-level model down to its lowest price ever. Some Bose headphones and wireless speakers are discounted this week as well, but no headphones from Apple or Bose were popular enough to make Amazon’s top-5 list this week. Let’s take a look at which gadgets and accessories made the cut.

5. Roku Streaming Stick+

Thinking about picking up a new Fire TV Stick or a Fire TV Stick 4K? Don’t pull the trigger just yet, because the beloved Roku Streaming Stick+ is back down to the lowest price ever. It launched at $60 and it’s a fantastic value even at that price. For $39, it’s a no-brainer.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $39.00

4. Apple Watch Series 3

On sale at the lowest price of all time, the Apple Watch Series 3 scraped its way to #4 this week, which is pretty impressive for a devices that was first released in 2017. There’s no question that it’s the best value in smartwatches even at full retail, so it’s no mystery why it has been so popular with a discount.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $169.00

3. Fire TV Stick

It’s rare that we tell our readers not to buy something on Amazon’s best-sellers list, but definitely don’t buy the Fire TV Stick in the #3 spot. Why not? Because the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale right now for the exact same price!

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no ad… $39.99

2. Echo Dot

The $50 Echo Dot is always a best-seller at Amazon and a big part of the reason why is because it often goes on sale for even less than $50. Head over to Amazon now and you cam pick up Dots on sale for just $29.99 each if you hurry.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Plum $29.99

1. Fire TV Stick 4K

In the #1 spot this week, we have the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s probably the best streaming media device Amazon has ever made, in terms of value. It also comes with a full year of Food Network Kitchen for free if you grab one right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K plus 1 year subscription to Food Network Kitchen at no additional cost (with a… $39.99

