Nintendo shared a Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct stream on its YouTube channel on Thursday to announce a bunch of new games for Switch and beyond.

Nintendo is bringing Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy to the Switch in a single package, as well as Super Mario 3D World with new content.

Nintendo is also releasing a new Game & Watch portable with the original Super Mario Bros.

Nintendo went all out for Mario’s 35th anniversary, announcing a host of returning classics as well as a few brand new games, all of which will be out by the spring of 2021. Rumors of Nintendo porting its most beloved 3D Mario games to the Switch had been floating around for months, but it turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg, as Nintendo also announced a new Mario Kart, a multiplayer Mario game, and even a new piece of hardware.

Below, we’ve rounded up the six biggest announcements from the 35th Anniversary Direct.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros.

Image source: Nintendo

Synopsis : This new collectable device is inspired by the original Game & Watch systems first released in 1980. The original handheld device included a game, and could also be used as a watch to tell time. The original Game & Watch series sold more than 43 million worldwide. Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. features a modern +Control Pad. In addition to playing classic games Super Mario Bros. , Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels (released in Japan as Super Mario Bros. 2 ) and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. also functions as a clock, with 35 little touches to discover, including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes.

: November 13th, 2020 Price: $49.99

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Synopsis : Multiplayer mayhem pounces onto Nintendo Switch! This enhanced Super Mario 3D World , which originally launched for the Wii U system, features co-op gameplay both online* and through local multiplayer in a variety of creative levels. Additional details about what new things this game has to offer will be revealed later.

: February 12, 2021 Price: $59.99

Super Mario Bros. 35

Image source: Nintendo

Synopsis : Welcome to Super Mario Bros. … with 35 players! In this competitive online battle game, 35 players will compete to be the last Mario standing … or running. Enemies defeated will be sent to other players’ courses, but that also works the other way around! Players can activate special items to try and outpace their opponents.

: October 1st, 2020 Price: Free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Synopsis : Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite** system to race against opponents using a physical Kart. The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race. Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customizations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.

: October 16th, 2020 Price: $99.99

Super Mario All-Stars

Image source: Nintendo

Synopsis : The classic Super NES game that includes upgraded versions of Super Mario Bros. , Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels , Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 with enhanced 16-bit graphics is joining the catalog of games available with Nintendo Switch Online.

: September 3rd, 2020 Price: Free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Synopsis : Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64 , Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off.

: September 18th, 2020 Price: $59.99

You can watch the entire Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct right here: