The Roku Streaming Stick+ is perhaps the best streamer Roku has ever made, and it was a tremendous value when it launched at $60 — today, you can grab one on Amazon for an all-time low price of just $39.

This best-selling Roku player supports 4K resolution and HDR content despite being a tiny dongle that tucks away out of sight behind your television.

At $39, that makes the Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR $1 less expensive than Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which can’t handle 4K or HDR content.

If that’s still too pricey or if you don’t care about resolution, the Roku Express HD streaming media player is available for just $29.

It goes without saying that that Fire TV Sticks are the best-selling streaming media players on Amazon’s site. After all, Amazon promotes them like crazy and cuts the prices all the time. Both Fire TV Stick models are great, of course, but they’re also not the only game in town. In fact, there’s another brand of streaming boxes that many people like far more than Fire TV devices.

If you prefer Roku devices to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, don’t worry because we’ve got a pair of deals for you that might be even better. One is on Roku’s entry-level streaming device — the wildly popular Roku Express HD — and the second is on the Roku Streaming Stick+, which might be the most beloved streamer that Roku makes.

Starting with the entry-level model, the Roku Express HD was updated for 2019 and it’s one of the most affordable streaming media players out there. You get access to every streaming service you have ever heard of along with dozens and dozens of services you’ve probably never heard of. On top of that, you get The Roku Channel, which aggregates all sorts of great movies and TV shows that you can stream for free. It’s shipping out next week and it’s only $29 at Amazon.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00

There are three things you won’t get with the Express HD that might make it worth the upgrade. First, you won’t get a compact dongle form factor — it’s still compact, but it’s not a dongle. Second, you won’t get support for content that streams in 4K resolution. And third, you won’t get support for the vivid colors that come along with HDR content. For all that, you’ll need the Roku Streaming Stick+, which just so happens to be on sale today at the lowest price ever. It launched at $60 and is still a terrific value at that price, but today it’s on sale for only $39! That’s an all-time low and it definitely won’t last very long, so hurry.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $39.00

