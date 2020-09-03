Looking for some Netflix movies to watch now? How about some exciting Netflix series to try out? In either case, we’ve got you covered right here.

The list of the top 10 most popular Netflix movies for the full month of August has now been revealed, as has the list of Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows last month.

There are some huge premieres as well as plenty of returning favorites that people love — and if you missed anything big, now is your chance to check it out.

September is shaping to be a huge month for Netflix subscribers. In fact, we don’t even know where to start in terms of pointing out a few highlights. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! is the first big release and it’s already out right now, plus there are two hotly-anticipated premieres coming on Friday: I’m Thinking of Ending Things, a new Charlie Kaufman movies starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, and the new series Away, starring Hillary Swank as an astronaut on the first manned mission to Mars. Other big debuts in September include The Gift season 2, Ratched with Sarah Paulson, Criminal UK season 2, Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and The Devil All the Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson. Definitely check out the full list of Netflix’s September 2020 releases. Also, don’t forget to browse through all the awesome movies and series that will be leaving Netflix in September — there are some fantastic titles on the list, so be sure to watch them before they’re gone.

Of course, before you can really focus on September’s new releases, you need to make sure that you didn’t miss anything big in August — and the best way to do that is to take a look at the newly-released top 10 lists for movies and shows here in the United States as well as around the world.

Now that August 2020 is behind us, so we turn to FlixPatrol to see all the most popular movies and shows from the full month. The site tracks all of Netflix’s charts on a daily basis and uses that data to determine the most popular shows by chart position and duration on the charts. Since Netflix doesn’t release official data by month, this is the closest thing we have to official Netflix viewing trends.

Here in the US, the #1 movies of August will come as a surprise to no one. That’s right, it’s Project Power. This big-budget thriller starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt spent more time at the top of the charts than any other film by a wide margin. Other movies on August’s top 10 list include The Lost Husband, Drunk Parents, and Jurassic Park, which is leaving Netflix’s catalog at the end of the month. Where series are concerned, it’s also not very surprising that The Umbrella Academy topped the charts last month since season 2 was released recently. Interestingly, the #1 movie and #1 show in the US on this month’s lists also happened to top the international charts in August 2020.

Wondering what else was popular enough to crack Netflix’s top 10 charts in the US and across the globe in August? You’ll find all the top titles listed down below.

Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix (US)

Project Power The Lost Husband Mr. Peabody & Sherman Drunk Parents Dennis the Menace Jurassic Park Work It The Sleepover The Kissing Booth 2 Despicable Me

Top 10 most popular TV series on Netflix (US)

The Umbrella Academy Shameless The Legend of Korra World’s Most Wanted Lucifer The Seven Deadly Sins Teenage Bounty Hunters The Last Dance Hoops High Score

Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix (Worldwide)

Project Power 365 Days Work It The Kissing Booth 2 The Sleepover Wonder An Easy Girl Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Time Trap Seriously Single

Top 10 most popular TV series on Netflix (Worldwide)

The Umbrella Academy Dark Desire Lucifer Locked Up The Seven Deadly Sins It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Good Girls Cursed World’s Most Wanted The Rain