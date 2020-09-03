If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The dream of long-range wireless charging is finally being realized, and now there’s an awesome new accessory that lets you wirelessly recharge your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers from 1 foot away.

It’s called the PowerCast Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack, and it just recently launched on Amazon.

We’re among the first sites in the world to tell you about this fantastic new Nintendo Switch accessory, but there’s a good chance it will sell out soon now that the cat is out of the bag.

If you’ve been searching and searching for a Nintendo Switch lately, we have some good news and some bad news for you today. The good news is that Nintendo Switch consoles are finally back in stock at Amazon right now, which is actually pretty shocking. Switch units have been sold out nearly everywhere since the coronavirus pandemic began, but Amazon actually now has inventory that ships out right away. The bad news, however, is that prices are still pretty inflated, so if you want a Switch anytime soon you’ll have to cough up some extra cash to get it.

Whether you’re ordering a Nintendo Switch console through the link above or you already have one, there’s a new accessory that was just released for the Switch and you definitely have to check it out. As a matter of fact, it might just be the coolest Nintendo Switch accessory that has ever been created.

No, we’re not talking about best-selling Nintendo Switch accessory bundles or screen protectors, though you should probably consider those as well. We’re talking about the brand new PowerCast Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack, which is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

The new PowerSpot bundle by PowerCast is a wireless charger for your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, but it’s not like any wireless chargers you might already for your smartphone. Those chargers require you to place your phone directly on a pad or stand and make contact in order to charge. The PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter is a longe-range wireless charger instead, which means it will actually recharge your Joy-Cons wirelessly through the air from up to 1 foot away!

Place the PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter on a coffee table in front of you and you’ll be able to recharge your Nintendo Switch controllers the entire time you play, without worrying at all about wires. You can even pick up extra Wireless Charging Grips to recharge more than one pair of Joy-Cons at a time. It’s awesome, and it’ll almost certainly sell out now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. Grab a bundle while you can!

Here’s the key info supplied by PowerSpot on the Amazon product page:

Compatible with Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers, the Wireless Charging Grip is the WORLD’S FIRST WIRELESSLY RECHARGEABLE gaming product

No wires – no charging pads – just true, long-range wireless charging

Wirelessly rechargeable over distance

Compatible with Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers

World’s FIRST wirelessly rechargeable gaming device (up to 1ft)

Not compatible with Qi-enabled products such as cell phones

Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

