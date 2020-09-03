If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Checking to see what the town library’s hours are can be annoying. Worrying if you can make it to Kinko’s or The UPS Store on time before they close is exhausting. Why wouldn’t you want to be able to print from home? Having to leave your home to print something personal is a massive headache. You definitely don’t want to print personal papers at work too. What if there’s a jam and you get caught using company property? There are easier ways to handle having to print something yourself. With a wireless printer, you’ll be making your life so much simpler. You don’t even have to be at the printer to print and you can print from devices other than a computer. If you’re looking for versatility when it comes to printing, any of the five wireless printers we’ve highlighted below are a solid choice. Take a peek and stop calling the library for their hours of operation.

Ideal for a small business

If you’re in the office of your small business or working from your home headquarters, you should consider the HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Wireless Printer. This offers fast printing, as you can churn out 20 pages per minute. You’ll be able to scan and fax from this and it is 14% smaller than its predecessor, the HP OfficeJet Pro 6978. This will recognize when you are ready to order more ink and it will ship it to your door. You can organize your documents efficiently, as you can sync it up to Google Drive and QuickBooks using smart tasks. Using the HP Smart app, you can print from mobile devices. There are built-in security protocols and it has a three stage reconnecting process to keep you hooked up to the Wi-Fi. Plus, it is made from recycled plastics.

Key Features:

20 pages per minute

Orders more ink and ships it to you

Organizes documents efficiently

HP OfficeJet Pro 8035 All-in-One Wireless Printer - Includes 8 Months of Ink Delivered to Your… $199.89

Look sharp in your office

Make your printer easy to find when people are going to pick up some papers from it when you choose the Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer with Mobile and Tablet Printing. This sharp red colored printer is sure to stand out and you can choose between a black option or a white option if you prefer either of those colors better. But the printer itself can print in color, which is another great features, as it can print up to 16 pages per minute in color. You can print from your mobile device and it works with paper choices like 4″ x 6″, 5″ x 7″, legal, and US #10 envelopes. You can print from Airprint, Google Cloud Print, NFC, Mopria and Canon Print. It won’t take up much room at your desk.

Key Features:

Comes in red, white, or black

Prints 16 pages per minute in color

Works with many sizes of paper

Canon PIXMA MG3620 Wireless All-In-One Color Inkjet Printer with Mobile and Tablet Printing, Re… $184.78

Keep your memories longer

With the Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 Wireless Color Photo Printer, you’ll be able to print out your pictures without any hassle. You’ll be printing stunning photos and it’ll come with sharp text for eye-catching photographs. It has a built-in, 30-page auto document feeder and the auto two-sided print/copy/scan features make the process seamless. It’s easy to print on specialty paper or even DVDs. There is an intuitive and large 4.3″ touchscreen that allows you to choose your settings quickly. You can use this wirelessly or plug it in if you prefer.

Key Features:

30-page auto document feeder

Sharp text for eye-catching photographs

Large 4.3″ touchscreen display

Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 Wireless Color Photo Printer with ADF, Scanner and Copier, Bla… $199.99

Your office will run smoothly

Capable of many different tasks, the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is a multi-functional device. You can print, copy, and scan from it and the scanning features allow you to send it right to e-mails, USB, SharePoint, Cloud services and more. There is a 70-page auto document feeder that offers two-sided scanning and copying. It features a 3.7″ touchscreen display for controls and it is enabled with Amazon Dash to seamlessly order new toner or ink. This will take up more room than some of the other options, but it can perform a lot of tasks.

Key Features:

70-page auto document feeder

Many scanning options

Amazon Dash-enabled

Brother Monochrome Laser Printer, Multifunction Printer, All-in-One Printer, MFC-L5900DW, Wirel… $399.99

Don’t worry about hacking

The Lexmark C3224dw Color Laser Printer with Wireless Capabilities is extremely safe. This can print up to 24 pages per minute and it comes with Lexmark’s full spectrum security architecture to keep your information. The set up of the Wi-Fi connection is easy and you can choose to use a USB or Ethernet if you want. The tray capacity is 250 sheets, so you won’t have to change the paper for a while. This is a STAR-certified printer that is environmentally friendly.

Key Features:

24 pages per minute printing

Wi-Fi connection as well as USB or Ethernet

Full spectrum security architecture

Lexmark C3224dw Color Laser Printer with Wireless capabilities, Standard Two Sided printing, Tw… $121.33

