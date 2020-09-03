If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Deep sea fishing can really be hard on your body. Sure, there can be hours of hanging out waiting for a bite where you don’t have to be doing much, but if you land something on your line, it’s go time. You’re going to have to feverishly grab your pole and start to reel it in. Reeling in an overly large fish can take a toll on you, as you may not have the upper body strength or gripping capabilities to pull it in all on your own. Wearing fishing gloves is never a bad idea, especially if you’re trying to deal with a big catch. These will help you reel and grab a fish once you pull it in. Attempting to fix a line or a lure can be difficult and can slice your finger. But by keep yourself safer with any of the five pairs of fishing gloves we’ve highlighted below, you may just land the big one. Here are our choices.

Find the ones you like

Don’t leave home without the KastKing Sol Armis Sun Gloves. These offer you SPF and UV 50 protection to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. These gloves were designed by elite anglers to provide you with a comfortable fit while you’re fishing. Made from breathable poly-spandex fabric, this provides four-way stretch. You’ll be kept cool and comfortable all day. Your palms are reinforced at primary points with integrated pull tabs on the cuff. There are eight different options for you to choose from to best pick the color that you like. There are four different sizes to best fit you and your family or friends. They are extremely easy to clean, as just washing them in warm water works great.

Key Features:

SPF and UV 50 protection

Made from breathable poly-spandex fabric

Comes in eight different color styles

KastKing Sol Armis Sun Gloves UPF50+ Fishing Gloves UV Protection Gloves Sun Protection Gloves… $19.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save your hands and wallet

You won’t have to spend too much when you have the Big Worm Fishing Fishing Gloves. These unisex gloves are great to use for cleaning fish. Your hands will be protected from slimy fish and you’ll be able to take them off the hook more simply. The textured grips, palms, and fingers are specially designed to give you a solid grip. These also work as shucking gloves, crabbing gloves, fishermen gloves, angler gloves and more. One size fits most, as they come in a L/XL size.

Key Features:

Hands will be protected from slimy fish

Textured grips, palms, and fingers

Can be used for many other fish activities

Fishing Gloves – Fish Handling Gloves for Fishing – Textured Grip Palm Fish Cleaning Gloves… $6.97 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Don’t drop a fish back into the water

By picking up the Berkley Fishing Gloves, you won’t accidentally lose the grip of your fish. The gloves are coated with a textured grip and made from heavy duty, yet flexible material. Your hands will be protected from fishing hazards. You’ll be able to grip any kind of slippery fish, so they don’t wiggle their way back in. You can easily wash these to keep them clean and pick between three different colors.

Key Features:

Heavy duty, yet flexible material

Protect from fishing hazards

Grip any kind of slippery fish

Berkley Coated Fishing Gloves, Blue/Grey $6.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Free up your fingers

Made for versatility, The Fishing Tree Fingerless Fishing Gloves can be used for many water activities. These are unisex fingerless gloves that are both UV and SPF 50 protected. The protection is woven into the fabric with no artificial spray-on chemical. They will block sunburn damage and the palms are made from faux leather for more sturdiness. You can wash these in the machine to keep them clean. Sizing ranges from small to x-large and these will dry quickly if they get wet while you’re fishing. You can use them for kayaking, hiking, paddling, sailing, rowing, driving, and more.

Key Features:

Unisex fingerless gloves

Blocks sunburn damage

Sizing ranges from small to x-large

The Fishing Tree Fingerless Fishing Gloves, Certified Sun Protection UPF50+ Block, Kayak, Hikin… $19.90 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Choose only one hand

For those who only want to wear one glove while they’re fishing, the Lindy Fish Handling Glove Puncture-Proof and Cut Resistant Fish-Grabbing Glove is the pick. This is trusted and used by experts and offered in both a left hand or right hand option. This works with all standard gear. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, you’ll be able to use one. It is great to use in all weather.

Key Features:

Left hand or right hand

Works with all standard gear

Meant for beginners or pros

Lindy Fish Handling Glove (Large/X-Large, Right-hand) $25.39 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now