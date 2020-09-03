If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re not going to believe the daily deals we dug up for today’s roundup, so we’ll get right to it. The star of the show is definitely a VERY RARE chance to get some of the best N95 respirators on the planet: Moldex 2600 N95 masks that are our favorites because of the brilliant strap design (you can quickly disconnect the bottom strap to hang the mask around your neck), and Moldex 2200 N95 masks that are just as good but don’t feature that innovative strap design. When those sell out — and they will sell out — you can get FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that filter even better for just $25.75 per 10-pack. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks.

Moldex - Particulate Respiratros with handy Cushion and Full Cushion $99.95 (15 masks) Available from Amazon

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $145.00 (20 masks) Available from Amazon

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 (10 masks) Available from Amazon

Other top daily deals on Thursday include sleek black 3-ply coronavirus face masks for only $0.36 each, Purell pump bottles that are finally back in stock on Amazon after months, $7 off best-selling alcohol wipes, a stunning 65-inch Sony 4K smart TV for just $898, a crazy new Nintendo Switch accessory that wirelessly recharges your Joy-Cons through the air from 1 foot away, the lowest price of 2020 on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, a big one-day blowout sale on Crayola crayon products, $400 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, the most popular Philips air fryer at the lowest price of the year, 20% off Kershaw pocket knives today only, a best-selling dual fast wireless charger that charges two devices at once for just $16.99, a top-rated infrared thermometer for $25.49, the wonderful Roku Streaming Stick+ with 4K and HDR for the all-time low price of just $39, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Sony XBR-65X900F 65" Class LED 4K Ultra High Definition HDR Smart Android TV $898.00 Available from Amazon

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $17.99 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Gel 8 oz (Pack of 3) $33.50 for 3 8oz bottles Available from Amazon

Caresour Advanced 75% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer Wipes, 4 Packs of 50 (200 Wipes) $32.99 Available from Amazon

Wireless Charging Grip + PowerSpot Wireless Power Transmitter Bundle Pack $149.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.98 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $154.99 Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.98 Available from Amazon

Save up to 30% on Crayola Back To School Items $3.20 - $31.99 Available from Amazon

Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel Core i7-10750H 6 Core, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Ma… $1,599.99 Available from Amazon

Philips Kitchen Appliances Avance Digital Turbostar Airfryer (1.8lb/2.75qt), Mini-v192 $187.46 Available from Amazon

20% off Kershaw pocket knives $11.72 - $24.21 Available from Amazon

Yootech Dual Fast Wireless Charger, 2 Coils 20W Max 2 in 1 Wireless Charging Pad, Compatible wi… $16.99 Available from Amazon

Thermometer for Adults, ANKOVO Digital Infrared Thermometer for Fever, Ear and Forehead Thermom… $25.49 Available from Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $39.00 Available from Amazon

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.