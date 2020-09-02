If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Depstech’s WF010 Wireless Borescope Inspection Camera has been wildly popular among our readers for a very long time, and now you’ve got the perfect chance to see what all the fuss is about.

This crazy camera accessory connects to your smartphone wirelessly and lets it see practically anywhere — and it’s on sale for one day only at a price that’s within a few dollars of the lowest price ever.

You can also save even more money on the upgraded version: The Depstech DS240 Wireless Borescope with 8x zoom and a higher-resolution camera is also on sale at its lowest price yet.

The Depstech's WF010 Wireless Borescope Inspection Camera is one of the best-selling smartphone accessories we have ever covered here at BGR Deals.

The Depstech’s WF010 Wireless Borescope Inspection Camera is one of the best-selling smartphone accessories we have ever covered here at BGR Deals. Most people know it as the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see inside just about anything. The gadget’s smart design allows you to snake it inside tight spaces and beam a clear picture back to your smartphone, but there are also some attachments you need to know about. In addition to a mirror that lets you see around corners, there’s also a hook and a magnet that help you retrieve lost items like jewelry out of sink pipes or keys out of tight spaces.

It’s a terrific value at any price, but clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you can get one right now for $34.19. That’s within a few dollars of this model’s all-time low price. Tens upon tens of thousands of our readers have bought this model over the years, and we can’t even count how many emails we’ve received from people who love it. But the bad news is that you can only get it at this price today because the coupon will disappear from Amazon at midnight.

If you want an even better model there’s another deal that is running for three days only right now on the Depstech DS240 Wireless Borescope, which is a fantastic upgrade. It has a 5-megapixel camera instead of 2 megapixels so it supports 8x zoom, which is so cool. Also of note, it’s 16.5 feet long as opposed to 11.5 feet, and it’s down to $44.99 if you clip the coupon on the product page. Also of note, this model has its own display so you don’t need to connect it to your smartphone.

