The PS5 release date and price might be unveiled in a few days during Sony’s main PlayStation 5 launch event of the year.

That’s what a new leak says, adding that Sony plans to reveal all of the PS5’s secrets, including hardware, software features, and user interface.

The leak seems to be in line with other rumors, but Sony is yet to confirm anything.

September is usually the month of the iPhone when it comes to significant tech announcements, but the novel coronavirus has changed all that. Instead of a mid-September iPhone 12 unveiling, followed by the in-store launch of the new handset, Apple will host its iPhone keynote in October this year. Some of the four new iPhones will ship by the end of next month, while the Pro versions will launch well into November.

The pandemic has also ruined the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launch plans, as both Sony and Microsoft had to revert to online-only events or press release announcements for the next-gen consoles. And September might turn out to be the month of the new gaming consoles this year if the following leak is to be believed.

People took to 4chan to post purported details about the PS5 event that Sony has supposedly scheduled for September 9th. The information can’t be verified at this time, but the leak seems to be in line with other reports that said the PS5 would be available for preorder come September 9th.

As NoteBookCheck has found, multiple 4chan boards say the same thing.

The PS5 even will bring us all the PlayStation 5 details we still lack, including hardware, features, user interface, launch date, and price. The event will also talk about the PS5 launch games that will be available and feature new trailers for other attractions. Here’s what one of those 4chan posts says:

New PlayStation 5 event is coming on September 9th Conference Content: Full PlayStation 5 reveal, including hardware, features, UI system, launch date and price PlayStation Now is coming for more countries and with new marketing approach Gameplay of 10 party titles already revealed: Spider-Man MM, Ratchet and Clank, GT 7, Demons Souls, Godfall and Returnal. All these coming on the console launch Call of Duty Cold War multiplayer reveal New trailers of Horizon 2 Forbidden West and games already announced in June event Big horror game is coming exclusively for PlayStation 5 from Japan Studio Partnership anouncement of 30 party games, including content of multiplayer and timed exclusive

There’s absolutely no guarantee this information is legitimate. However, we’re now just two months away from November, which is when the PS5 and Xbox models will launch. Sony has already confirmed that preorders will start soon, which implies that a major press event must be in the works. Sony can’t delay the event for too long. And if Sony is about to reveal the PS5 details all gamers want to know, then Microsoft is likely to follow soon. The rumor doesn’t say anything about Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox event, but other leaks did say that Microsoft is waiting for Sony to make the first move when it comes to pricing details.

Sony did not announce anything about a new PS5 event, but that’s only a side effect of the pandemic. The press conference will only be streamed online, so nobody has to make traveling plans for an in-person event. This gives Sony plenty of freedom when it comes to scheduling online announcements, as it can reveal the new dates whenever it feels it’s ready to do it. The same goes for Microsoft, of course.