The Mandalorian season 2 release date is set for October 30th on Disney+, the company announced this week.

The new season finished shooting just as the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, which is why the team was able to finish post-production in time for a fall launch.

Reports claim that Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Boba Fett will all be introduced this season.

One of the many reasons that Disney+ was such a rousing success right out of the gate was that it had a flagship TV show ready to roll out on day one. The Mandalorian might not have been the best show of 2019, but it was a technical marvel, a fun romp through the Star Wars universe, and its weekly schedule gave everyone the chance to stay caught up and talk about it with their friends as the season aired. By the time the final episode hit the streaming service, fans were already clamoring for more, and in less than two months, they’ll get their wish.

Disney announced on Wednesday that The Mandalorian season 2 will debut on October 30th. The first episode of the first season arrived on Disney+ on November 12th. Even as the novel coronavirus pandemic rages across the planet, Jon Favreau and company were able to get the next season out in under a year.

Disney has yet to share much in the way of official information about the second season, but we do know that the cast is growing larger, with Rosario Dawson set to join as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze, Timothy Olyphant in an unknown role, and Temuera Morrison (Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones) possibly taking on the mantle of Boba Fett, who is apparently alive in some form.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

While countless shows and movies have been delayed due to the pandemic, The Mandalorian wrapped up production just days before everything began to shut down in March. As a result, the team was able to take measures to finish up post-production while following all of the social distancing protocols that had been put in place.

The Mandalorian has yet to be officially renewed for another season, but pre-production on season 3 of the spin-off is reportedly already underway. After all, the show was recently nominated for 15 Emmy awards, including outstanding drama series, outstanding music composition, and outstanding stunt coordination, just to name a few.

The Mandalorian season 2 was likely going to make a splash this fall regardless, but with so much uncertainty in the TV and movie industry at the moment, its arrival stands a chance to be one of the biggest pop culture events of the season. After all, Disney’s next major release after Mulan is Black Widow, but if something should happen to affect its November 6th release date, The Mandalorian could take on even greater importance.