There are so many killer deals right now on Amazon devices that it almost feels like Prime Day. Highlights include the lowest price of all time on the awesome Echo Buds true wireless noise cancelling earbuds with Alexa, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to the same price as the entry-level model, and a crazy deal that slashes a whopping $75 off the price of the newest Echo Plus smart speaker with incredible audio quality.

Of all the Amazon device deals you can find right now on Amazon’s site, there is a handful of bargains that really stands out. A Ring Video Doorbell is an absolute necessity in this day and age. Apart from the convenience of being able to see and speak with the person at your front door from anywhere in the world, the added security and peace of mind are fantastic. For example, “porch pirates” who steal packages from in front of people’s homes are a big problem right now, but they often pass right by your home if they see a Ring Video Doorbell.

Ring’s doorbells are must-have devices on their own, sure. But if you’ve been waiting for the right deal before hopping aboard, your patience is about to pay off because there are four fantastic deals this week at Amazon.

Buy the All-new Ring Video Doorbell or a Ring Peephole Camera for $79.99 and you’ll get an Echo Dot for free. That’s a $50 value, and it’s obviously a great product to bundle with your Ring product because you can interact with Ring devices using Alexa.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot $79.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Charcoal $79.99 Available from Amazon

If you want to step things up a bit, there’s an even better bundle deal for people looking to upgrade. Pick up a new Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99, a Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $179.99, or a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $189.99 and you’ll get an Echo Show 5 for free. That’s a $90 value that you won’t pay a penny for! This way you can control your Ring device with Alexa, but you can also see who’s at your door right on the Echo Show 5’s screen.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $179.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $189.99 Available from Amazon

