If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not as difficult as it used to be to find N95 masks for sale online these days, but you’ll need to be careful because many sellers out there have fake NIOSH-approved N95 masks that don’t actually block the novel coronavirus at all.

The CDC recently published a lengthy list of counterfeit N95 face masks you should definitely avoid when they’re not being sold by authorized distributors.

Fortunately, there are also plenty of authentic face masks that actually will protect you from COVID-19, including 3M respirators with NIOSH-approved particulate filters, FDA-authorized KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH, and more.

Everyone knows at this point how abysmal the US response has been to the novel coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is still spreading in most US states thanks to factors including irresponsibility and a mind-boggling lack of leadership in Washington. Sadly, there is no indication whatsoever that things are going to improve anytime soon. If anything, the coronavirus outbreaks in the US are going to keep getting worse as schools continue to reopen around the country with no meaningful guidance from the White House.

Want to be safe and protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus? You’ll need to be extra cautious for the foreseeable future. For one thing, you should always practice social distancing and wash your hands with soap or hand sanitizer every time you touch a surface or object outside your home. Purell hand sanitizer is finally back in stock at Amazon and available for anyone to buy — it’s even under $1 per ounce for the first time in a long, long time. If you don’t want to buy in bulk, you can get MedEx hand sanitizer with the exact same formulation for a fraction of the price, and SupplyAID 80% alcohol hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available.

Needless to say, hand sanitizer is only part of the solution. Face masks are even more important. Doctors say we’ll have to keep wearing face masks anytime we leave our homes for at least another year, and that’s probably a conservative estimate. There is no coronavirus miracle cure coming anytime soon, and it’ll be a long time after coronavirus vaccines are finally approved until enough people are finally inoculated.

When you need basic protection while doing things like walking outside or going grocery shopping, standard 3-layer masks like Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks are fine. Those are only $0.39 each right now, and you can get similar 3-ply masks in a sleek black color for $0.36 each. For higher-risk situations like being indoors near other people or riding public transportation, definitely stock up on Powecom KN95 face masks while they’re on sale at a discount. They’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. In fact, they were found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s better than most 3M N95 masks! If and when those sell out, COVAFLU KN95 masks are good alternatives.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $34.99 ($3.50 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $17.99 ($0.36 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

People looking for the best of the best are often in search of N95 masks for sale online, and we’ve got some important information on that front.

The CDC recently published a page on its site that is full of fake and counterfeit face masks. Before you go on eBay or Craigslist and pay astronomical prices for N95 masks, do yourself a favor and look over that page. Even if sellers claim their masks are NIOSH-approved and even if the masks appear to have the proper information printed on them, do yourself a favor and look over this list first. N95 masks are supposed to filter at least 95% of microscopic particles and P100 or N100 masks filter at least 99.97% of tiny airborne particles, but some of these fake face masks don’t even filter 20% of those particles!

Wondering where you can get real N95, KN95, P95, N100, and P100 face masks? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a bunch of good options that are available right now on Amazon, like Moldex 2200 N95 face masks (our favorites!), 3M respirators and NIOSH-approved P100 filters, 3M N95 masks, and Harley Brand N95 masks. If the masks you’re looking for are sold out, be sure to keep checking back because new inventory has been coming in every few days lately.

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M Reusable Face Mask Respirators $19.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

NIOSH-approved P95 and P100 Particulate Filters $9.99+ Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M 8200 Respirator 20Pk 7023 New $65.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harley 20 Packs Men Women Adult Costume Reusable Cotton Cloth Mask for Face Protection from Dus… $178.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.