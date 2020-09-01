If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a huge week for Amazon devices last week. As a matter of fact, it was basically Prime Day as far as Amazon device deals go. Nearly every single popular Amazon-branded hardware product the company makes was on sale, from Kindles and tablets to Ring doorbells, Echo smart speakers, and more. Needless to say, all of the company’s hottest Fire TV devices were on sale as well.

The bad news is that most of those great deals disappeared over this past weekend, which means you might’ve missed out on some great opportunities to save big on popular Amazon products. As it turns out, however, a surprise sale popped up on Tuesday that offers great discounts on even more Amazon devices!

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The most surprising news is the sale that slashes Amazon’s $50 Fire TV Stick 4K back down to $39.99. That means Amazon’s most powerful streaming media dongle ever is on sale for the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, and you would have to be nuts to buy the base model when you can upgrade for free. Amazon was offering the same deal last week, but then it ended the sale over the weekend. We’re not sure what drove Amazon to bring this great deal back on Tuesday, but we’re definitely not complaining.

Other top deals on Amazon devices include a free $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99, a free $50 Echo Dot with the purchase of a $79.99 2nd-Gen Ring Video Doorbell, Amazon’s Echo Buds with Alexa at the all-time low price of $89.99, and the second-generation Echo Plus that retails for $149.99 is on sale for only $74.99.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot $79.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $89.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Of course, if you’re wondering about the most popular deals so far this week, you’re looking for coronavirus essentials — and there are two opportunities you won’t want to miss on Tuesday. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon and they’re discounted from $45 to $25.75. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is better than most 3M N95 masks. You’ll also find a rare opportunity right now on Amazon to pick up actual Moldex 2200 N95 face masks that are so much sturdier than even 3M N95 masks. They’re definitely going to sell out soon, so hurry or you’ll miss out.

Powecom Face Mask (10 Count) - With AccuMed Face Shield (US Warranty & Support by AccuMed) $25.75 ($2.58 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Particulate respirator w/out valve M/L $109.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.