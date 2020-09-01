If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everybody likes the look of flowers or plants in their home. It’s one of the simplest ways to spruce up the place if you’re looking to add some extra flair. You may be getting tired of the same old designs and way you’ve decorated, which is natural. Adding little bits of color or greenery around can really make a difference. While you may be new to plant life, you’ll probably want to start small. Succulents are a perfect way to do so, as they don’t require a lot of attention and care. So if you’re someone who travels a lot, these are the perfect kind of plants to have. But you’ll need a place put those succulents, which is why succulent pots are a great idea. We’ve found some of the best options out there for you, so you can put your succulents in and leave them there for a while. Here are our picks.

Hang your succulents

Adding a unique design to your wall, the Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase and Geometric Wall Decor Container will look good almost anywhere. This features an attractive geometric shape that adds a simple and elegant design. It adds some color to your wall, as you can choose between white and brass, white and nickel, grey and brass, concrete and copper, and black and brass. This can hold succulents, air plants, mini cacti, faux sedums, or other small plants and flowers. This is available as wall decor or desk decor as it comes in small, large, or meant for the desk sizes. The triangular shape at the top makes it easy to hang from a wall. It can hold all kinds of items if you don’t want to use it as a plant holder, such a pens, pencils, erasers, paper clips, and more.

Key Features:

Features an attractive geometric shape

Comes in five different color schemes and three sizes

Great for wall or desk decor

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase & Geometric Wall Decor Container, Small, White/Brass $19.99 Available from Amazon

Change the size of succulents

A set of three that you can use, the HOMENOTE 6/5/3.8 inch White Succulents Pots with Drainage Bamboo Trays is simple. This set comes with three different sizes of pots, as they measure with 6″ x 6″ x 2.9″, 5″ x 5″ x 2.9″, and 3.8″ x 3.8″ x 2.6″ as the pots. These are allowed to hold multiple sizes of plants. Each of them has a drainage hole and a bamboo tray underneath that prevents you from overwatering. You can display them on your desk, windowsill, counter, and anywhere else you want. There’s a pure white glaze that makes it look shiny.

Key Features:

Bamboo tray underneath to prevent overwatering

Measures 6″ x 6″ x 2.9″, 5″ x 5″ x 2.9″, and 3.8″ x 3.8″ x 2.6″

Display them wherever

HOMENOTE 6/5/3.8 inch White Succulents Pots with Drainage Bamboo Trays Round Ceramic Succulent… $18.99 Available from Amazon

Fill your pack with plants

Space out your succulents in your home or office with the help of the Brajttt 2.5″ Ceramic Succulent Planter Pot with Drainage. This mini set of pots comes with six pots that are designed differently, so they don’t all look the same. They are the same size, measuring 2.5″ x 2.15″, and these are perfect for holding succulents or herbs. Made from ceramic, these have beautiful transmutation glaze with attractive color and a colorful base. The drainage hole allows water to flow through, so you can stop worrying about overwatering.

Key Features:

Six pack made from ceramic

Drainage hole allows water to flow through

2.5″ x 2.15″

Brajttt 2.5 Inch Ceramic Succulent Planter Pot with Drainage,Planting Pot Flower Pots,Small Pla… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Adding a modern look

The Sun-E Modern Style Marbling Ceramic Flower Pot Succulent/Cactus Planter Pots will give your home the pick-me-up it needs. You’ll get four in the set and each one checks in at 3.35″ x 3.35″ x 2.56″. Made from top quality clay and baked in high temperatures, these won’t break easily. The marbled design and look is sleek and is sure to please. The color may vary, so don’t count on receiving the exact one you see in a photo. But they are all beautifully attractive.

Key Features:

Made from top quality clay and baked in high temperatures

Marbled design and look is sleek

Color may vary

Sun-E Modern Style Marbling Ceramic Flower Pot Succulent/Cactus Planter Pots Container Bonsai P… $19.99 Available from Amazon

Display your succulents

Coming with a stand for you to place them on, the BESTTOYHOME 3pcs Owl Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder is easy to put out. These mini pots are there with a tree style stand that is in three tiers. The natural bamboo trays and the ceramic pots offer a stylish look. The bamboo tray measures 7.8″ x 4.3″ x 6.2″ and the pots individually are 2.7″ x 2.36″. The pots look like owls for a fun design.

Key Features:

Three mini pots on three tiers

Pots look like owls

Natural bamboo and ceramic

3pcs Owl Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Stand Holder - White Modern Decorative Ceram… $19.99 Available from Amazon

