There are so many fantastic deals available this week at Amazon, but there are two in particular that our readers are going crazy over. Needless to say, they’re both on face masks that are selling by the tens of thousands right now as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s mind. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon right now, and they’re discounted from $45 to $25.75 plus you get a free face shield. NIOSH tested these masks and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles, which is better than almost every 3M N95 mask on the market. They’re that good!

If you’d rather have actual NIOSH-approved N95 masks, you’ll find a rare opportunity right now on Amazon to pick up actual Moldex 2200 N95 face masks that are among our favorite models. They’re so much sturdier than even 3M N95 masks, and they’re definitely going to sell out soon.

Aside from those coronavirus safety essentials, there are some truly impressive deals this week on Amazon devices — and that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering Labor Day 2020 is right around the corner. In fact, Amazon’s massive Labor Day 2020 sale has already begun! You’ll find thousands of fantastic deals in there on every category of product you can imagine, but there are five Amazon device deals in particular that you should check out.

First, you can get a free $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $149.99. You can also snag a free $50 Echo Dot with the purchase of a $79.99 2nd-Gen Ring Video Doorbell. Amazon’s Echo Buds with Alexa and active noise cancelling are on sale at the all-time low price of $89.99 — compare them to Apple’s AirPods Pro, which still cost $219.95 even with a deep discount — and the second-generation Echo Plus that retails for $149.99 is on sale for only $74.99. Finally, you can pick up a $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick right now, which means it’s only $39.99.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with FREE Echo Show 5

This bundle includes the all-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An upgrade from the original Ring Video Doorbell 2, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) wifi connectivity.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) with FREE Echo Dot

This bundle contains the all-new Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Dot.

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

All-new Ring Video Doorbell, Satin Nickel (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot $79.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Buds

Immersive sound – Premium speaker drivers deliver crisp, dynamic audio. Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology and sealed in-ear design limits background noise.

Hands-free with Alexa – Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music, play Audible audiobooks, make calls, or get directions—just ask.

Access other assistants – Supports access to Siri or Google Assistant from a supported device—just press and hold your earbud.

Long-lasting battery – Get up to 5 hrs music playback per charge, up to 2 hrs with a 15-min quick charge, and up to 20 hrs with the charging case.

Echo Buds – Wireless earbuds with immersive sound, active noise reduction, and Alexa $89.99 Available from Amazon

Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

Meet the Echo Plus – Same great sound as our Echo (3rd Gen) with a built-in Zigbee hub to easily setup and control your compatible smart home devices.

Enjoy premium sound – Personalize your listening experience by adjusting the equalizer settings. Or pair with a second Echo Plus (2nd Gen) or Echo (3rd Gen) for stereo sound and add more bass with an Echo Sub.

Voice control your music – Ask Alexa for a song, artist, or genre from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, and more. With multi-room music, play music on compatible Echo devices in different rooms.

Echo Plus (2nd Gen) - Premium sound with built-in smart home hub - Charcoal $74.99 Available from Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $39.99 Available from Amazon

