Being able to brighten up your home with flowers and plants is what can turn a house or an apartment into a home. There are so many ways to decorate a place, whether you want tall, leafy plants or small succulents that you don’t have worry too much about. Whether you’re looking at keeping plants indoors, outdoors, or both, you need to plan out how you want them to look, where you want them to be, and how much upkeep you want to take on. For a certain kind of plant, you’ll need special pots or planters to house them. If you’re interested in tillandsia, or air plants, you know how they will drape and cling to whatever setting they are in. That’s why you need a free flowing planter to make the most out of displaying your air plants. We’ve highlighted five of the best for you to consider. Here are our picks for the best air plant holders.

Give them the room they need

You’ll have multiple options for picking the right holder for the plant when you pick up the Mkono 5 Packs Air Plant Holder. Household air plants don’t tend to grow very large, so this is a great pack for displaying. You can choose between gold, light brown, and pink for colors to better match your decor. These are adorable ornaments that look delicate and exquisite. They’ll look different from various angles, depending on where you place them. This will add modern flair to your home. You can make them more designer with string lights and the geometric shape allows the plants to grow and absorb water and air. Each side length is 2.6″ and you can also use these for decorations in your home or office.

Key Features:

Pack of five

Adds modern flair to your home

Geometric shape allows growth and water and air absorption

Mkono 5 Packs Air Plant Holder Mini Metal Tabletop Himmeli Decor Modern Geometric Planter Tilla… $15.99

For a more bulb look

Adding in a wooden stand is never a bad idea, as it is easy to blend into your decorating. With the HUABEI Plant Terrarium Wooden Stand, you’ll be able to display your plants and keep them growing. You can pick between brown, new brown, or beige and these give your home a vintage feel. The frame is made from natural wood and the three bulb terrariums are made from high borosilicate glass. The wooden stand measures 5.5″ x 11″ x 4″ and each bulb is 3.74″ x 2.75″. This makes for an excellent gift idea for all kinds of plant lovers.

Key Features:

Three different shades of brown for a base

Frame is made from natural wood

Three bulb terrariums

Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand, Air Planter Bulb Glass Vase Metal Swivel Holder Retro Tablet… $20.99

For a unique design

Enjoy the odd shape of the Dahey Air Plant Holder. This is in the shape of a hand that looks like it is holding up the air plant. Ideal for a desk, table, or windowsill, it is made out of ceramic. The finish is a glossy white, so it is sharp to look at. Measuring 3 1/4″ x 2″ x 1 7/8″, this displays your beloved plants wherever you want them to be shown off. You can pick up just one of these or a pack of three. You can just water the plant periodically and allow the plant holder to do the rest for maintenance.

Key Features:

In the shape of a hand

Comes in a single or pack of three

Made from ceramic

Dahey Air Plant Holder Cute Ceramic Mini Hand Shape Stand Airplants Tillandsia Small Container… $7.99

Hang your plants

Thanks to the Mkono Air Plant Frame Hanging Holder, you’ll be able to display your plants at different eye levels. The perfect wooden design is great for air plants, tillandsias, succulents, and more. It has a wooden frame and barbed wire on the inside to provide a breathable environment that’s great for growth. This will allow the plants to better absorb water and sunlight. There is a 8″ option and a 16″ option, depending on the size you need. The natural teak wood is environmentally safe to use.

Key Features:

Wooden frame design

Provides a breathable environment

Environmentally safe

Mkono Air Plant Frame Hanging Airplant Holder Tillandsia Display Hanger Wooden Shelf Wall Decor… $17.98

Pick up the plants first

We figured you may want to know where to get some plants, so the Air Plant Shop Set of 5 Air Plants is a good way to go. They can be placed in containers, globes, terrariums, vertical gardens, or as party favors. You just need to soak them in water for 20 minutes and allow them to dry out. The small 1″ to 3″ plants will bloom two to three times a year. This purchase comes with a free PDF e-book that explains more about the plants.

Key Features:

Set of five plants

1″ to 3″

Comes with a free PDF e-book

Air Plants - Ionantha Mexican - Set of 5 Air Plants - Colors Vary Throughout The Year - Fast Sh… $13.95

