Sharing meals is a fantastic way to enjoy a family setting. Getting together for a big dinner is a time-honored tradition and an ideal method to staying connected and knowing what’s going on in your family’s life. While you may think of “family style” as passing around big dishes of various cuisines, you can actually just make the food right in front of you. Hot pot is a Chinese method of cooking that prepares food with a simmering pot where you place raw ingredients in broth and cook them that way. Then you can pull out what you want to eat when you want to eat it. There are restaurants that are dedicated to hot pot, so you may have tried it that way. But there are different ways to actually make it in your own home. We’ve highlighted five of the best options for making hot pot meals to share with your friends and family without having to pay restaurant prices each and every time. Take a look at our picks and get ready to share.

Cook two styles at once

Give yourself the option to make multiple styles of food in the Sonya Shabu Shabu Hot Pot Electric Mongolian Hot Pot w/Divider. This has faster heating with larger power, as it has 1,500W heating power. This holds 5.3 quarts and satisfies family needs in most formats. The cooking pots are removable for more convenience. There are anti-skid feet to keep the pot sitting evenly. This is ETL-listed for safety reasons and the welding has a finished internal divider that provides you with the benefit to cook two dishes at once in the hot pot. These have four different temperature controls and it is all made out of stainless steel. The diameter of the pot is 30 cm.



Holds 5.3 quarts

Finished internal divider to cook two dishes

Fast heating with 1,500W of power

Sonya Shabu Shabu Hot Pot Electric Mongolian Hot Pot W/DIVIDER $59.99 Available from Amazon

Make transporting it simple

If you want an extremely handy appliance for your kitchen, consider picking up the DASH Express Electric Cooker Hot Pot. The express hot pot is 1,500W and holds two liters. You can make four cups of rice, boil water, cook noodles, reheat soup and much more. This is great for apartments, homes, college dorms, and RVs. It is equipped with a control dial, allowing you to heat and reheat at different temperatures. The handle makes it simple to carry it wherever you need and it will stay cool to the touch. There are non-slip feet for stability and a recipe cookbook that’s included.



Great for apartments, homes, college dorms, and RVs

Equipped with a control dial

Holds two liters

DASH DMC100RDDash Express Electric Cooker Hot Pot with Temperature Control for Noodles, Rice, P… $23.57 Available from Amazon

Bring this to your next pot luck

Need to carry a meal with you? Then check out the Dezin Electric Hot Pot. This is meant to share from, as it holds up to 1.6 liters and has dual power options, offering 200W and 600W of cooking. This is easy to bring with you wherever you need it, as you can use this in the office or even at a pot luck dinner. You can gather around this and make communal food in it. There is a stainless steel interior and it comes with a stain-resistant glass cover and a double wall construction.



Offering 200W and 600W of cooking power

Holds up to 1.6 liters

Stainless steel interior

Dezin Electric Hot Pot, Rapid Noodles Cooker, Stainless Steel Mini Pot 1.6 Liter, Perfect for R… $26.99 Available from Amazon

Pick your power

Made for various kinds of food, the Rosewill 1800W Induction Cooker Cooktop is ideal for families. This features eight power levels, as you can cook with 300W, 500W, 700W, 1,000W, 1,200W, 1,400W, 1,600W, or 1,800W. There are also eight temperature settings: 150°F, 200°F, 260°F, 300°F, 350°F, 400°F, 425°F, and 450°F. This is an induction cooktop and it comes with a 10″ 3.5-quart pot that’s made from 18/8 stainless steel.



Eight temperature settings

Either power levels

Comes with a 10″, 3.5-quart stainless steel pot.

Rosewill 1800 Watt Induction Cooker Cooktop , Included 10" 3.5 Qt 18-8 Stainless Steel Pot, Gol… Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.

Do more with one machine

The Food Party 2 in 1 Electric Smokeless Grill and Hot Pot is a versatile machine. This provides you with fast and even heating and cleaning it is a breeze. It is BPA- and PFOA-free while providing you with a smokeless grill on the outside and a hot pot on the inner portion. This has up to 1,900W of power and can be plugged into your outlets.



Smokeless grill on the outside and hot pot on the inner portion

BPA- and PFOA-free

Fast and even heating

Food Party 2 in 1 Electric Smokeless Grill and Hot Pot $125.99 Available from Amazon

