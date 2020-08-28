As the Black Widow release date approaches, Marvel and Disney have released a new trailer for the film that confirms the early November premiere.

The video seems to indicate that Disney will go through with the film’s launch and won’t delay it a second time.

The lack of a key detail in the trailer might offer us the best MCU teaser so far this year — Phase 4 could finally kick off soon.

One of the many things the novel coronavirus ruined this year is cinema. There’s no such thing as a stress-free movie-going experience right now. Some theaters have started reopening and some of this year’s biggest films will launch soon. But that doesn’t mean you should risk going out to see them, especially if your region is dealing with a renewed COVID-19 outbreak. Most studios have been postponing the releases of their 2020 blockbusters, and some of them were delayed more than once. The alternative would be launching them via streaming services, but studios aren’t ready to go down that route with blockbusters that would normally clear over $1 billion at the box office. Needless to say, however, no movie will hit that milestone anytime soon with or without theaters.

Out of all the delays so far, it’s Disney’s Marvel movies that suffer most. Marvel had to delay the release of not just one or two films, but all of its MCU Phase 4 films and TV series. Each of these creations plays a role in the bigger picture that Marvel is creating, so pushing back the release of one film ripples through the entire MCU. Not to mention that COVID-19 lockdowns also shut down production for upcoming films and TV series, so those other delays were inevitable. Black Widow was supposed to launch on May 1st and got pushed back to November 6th a few months ago, when it became clear that the pandemic would not go away by early May. Marvel just quietly released the final trailer for Black Widow, and it might contain the best MCU teaser so far this year: The movie might launch this November, whatever it takes.

Both MCU Cosmic and Murphy’s Multiverse observed that the new trailer was released together with New Mutants in theaters that are operating right now. The clip is almost identical to the trailer that was released on March 9th, but it does feature a couple of changes, via MCU Cosmic:

The “On May 1” text at the :56 mark is replaced with “On November 6”.

The 5.1.2020 date at the end of the trailer is changed to 11.6.2020.

What’s so exciting about a trailer that only features cosmetic changes that address the new release date change? Well, for starters, it’s clear that Disney doesn’t feel like another delay is warranted at this time.

Murphy’s Multiverse observed an even more exciting detail in the clip, or the lack of it. The clip doesn’t deliver the “only in theaters” statement that normally comes with these trailers. It may be an oversight and it may be nothing, but what if Disney did that intentionally? What if Disney is ready to do what was previously believed to be unthinkable and release Black Widow on Disney+ come November 6th? That way, the company could stick to that November 6th release date and kick off its MCU Phase 4 projects regardless of whether or not the pandemic is under control, and regardless of what it may mean to the company’s bottom line.

Disney already confirmed its Disney+ Premier Access program that will bring premium movies to your living room this year, starting with the live-action Mulan remake. That won’t be a one-off, as Disney plans to add other titles to the Premier Access plan. And Black Widow could easily be among them.

The final trailer for Black Widow was filmed by someone watching it in a theater, and it follows below: