Spending afternoons on the open water are such a memorable part of people’s lives. If you have your sea legs, you know what it’s like be out there and enjoying some of the best times you can. For those who are learning how to maintain a boat or are learning how to be a crew member on a boat, there’s plenty to take in. Raising a sail, working a rudder, and other activities all would fall to someone who may be a captain or a deckhand. Buying a boat for yourself requires you to include some necessary equipment and keep it on your vessel. A dock line is one of those, as you should be able to tie up your boat when you aren’t using it or are coming back from using it. This will keep it in place on the dock and allow you to safely come aboard or disembark. We’ve highlighted some of the best dock lines out there to give you an idea of what your life on the sea could include.

Give yourself and your boat some stretch

You want something that’s versatile and can expand with your space like the Airhead AHDL-4 Bungee Dockline 4 Feet. It’s black, blue, and red, so you’ll always be able to find it on your boat. This is four feet long but can stretch up to five and a half feet. It absorbs shock to boats, cleats, docks, pylons and other hardware. The bungee cord is hidden inside the rope and acts as a built-in snubber. Two foam floats will protect your boat from chafing and there’s sliding adjustment at both ends for quick and simple docking. This is recommended for docking boats and PWCs up to 4,000 pounds. It features a tensile strength of 2,150 pounds.

Key Features:

Four feet long but can stretch to five and a half feet

Two foam floats protect your boat

Tensile strength of 2,150 pounds

AIRHEAD AHDL-4 Bungee Dockline 4 Feet $8.99 Available from Amazon

Pick what size you need

There are plenty of options when you pick up the Seachoice Double Braid Nylon Dock Line. This is a high quality dock line designed to absorb dynamic shock loads. It is flexible and super easy to handle and it resists mold and mildew. You’ll always have it clean to use. There are eight different colors for you to pick from: black, blue, burgundy, forest green, gold/white, navy, red, and white. You can get a dock line that’s 10 feet long or one that’s 50 feet long. You can pick between various thicknesses like 3/8″, 1/2″, 3/4″, or 5/8″.

Key Features:

Four thicknesses

Eight colors

Flexible and easy to handle

SEACHOICE Double-Braid Nylon Dock Line 3/8" x 15' 40291 Black $10.95 Available from Amazon

Save yourself some dough

By grabbing the Rainier Supply Co Dock Lines, you’ll have multiple options at a low cost. The double braided nylon is ultra strong with a higher tensile strength than others. It has an ideal combination of decreased stretch and increased shock absorption. It is salt water-, oil-, rot-, and mildew-resistant. This is heat-treated and professionally whipped at the throat and bitter end of the line to ensure long term durability. This has a 12″ eyelet that’s included on every marine docking rope. You can choose between 15′ x 3/8″ or 25′ x 1/2″.

Key Features:

Double braided nylon that’s ultra strong

Higher tensile strength than others

Heat-treated and professionally whipped at the throat

Rainier Supply Co Dock Lines - 2 Pack 15' Double Braided Nylon Dock Line/Mooring Lines - Ultra… $19.99 Available from Amazon

Enjoy the pack of stretching

What’s better than one bungee dock line? Try the Botepon 2Pcs Boat Dock Line. This is ideal for pontoon boats, jet skis, wave runners, kayaks and others. Choose between a four-foot, five-foot, or six-foot option that stretch to further lengths. You can quickly tie up to a cleat, piling or dock post. Utilizing this makes it a breeze to jump up and off the boat. These have a tensile strength of 2150 pounds and they can hold up to 4,000 pounds.

Key Features:

Ideal for pontoon boats, jet skis, wave runners, and kayaks

Quickly ties up to a cleat, piling or dock post

Holds up to 4,000 pounds

Botepon 2Pcs Boat Dock Line, Bungee Cords for Boats, Boating Gifts for Men, Boat Accessories, P… $24.99 Available from Amazon

Use different types of clips

The Skog Å Kust Premium Dock Lines are heavy duty pieces of equipment. You’ll get two different lines, one that is 7′ and one that is 14′. These braided lines are rated for up to 2,200 pounds. You can use these in both fresh water and salt water. It features a rust proof 316 stainless steel snap clip on one end and a 10″ spliced loop on the other. Each dock line is packaged with reusable Velcro cinch wrap makes for easy storage.

Key Features:

Two-pack, one with 7′ and one with 14′

Braided liens rated for up to 2,200 pounds

Multiple clips on the end

Skog Å Kust Premium PWC Dock Lines | 2-Pack Heavy Duty Braided Ropes, 1/2'' x 7ft & 14ft Lengt… $24.95 Available from Amazon

