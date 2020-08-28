On top of all the other deep discounts the BGR Deals team has told you about today, Best Buy is running a great sale with some seriously good one-day deals.

Here, we’ll round up our favorite bargains in Best Buy’s big sale — but all of these deals are only available until the end of the day.

Can you even believe how good the bargains are that the BGR Deals team has been rounding up today?

On top of all that, Best Buy has a big one-day sale going with more than a dozen discounts on some very popular items. Needless to say, since this is a one-day sale, all of these deals are available only until the end of the day on Friday. Check them all out right here on the Best Buy site, and you’ll also find our favorite bargains from this sale down below.

ASUS – ROG Strix G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop

15.6″ Full HD display 144Hz

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H mobile processor

Powerful 6-core, twelve-way processing performance. 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once. 512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)

Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics

Backed by 4GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games. Virtual Reality Ready

This computer has the required specs to run Virtual Reality hardware and software and is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. Weighs 5.29 lbs. and measures 1″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery. HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices. RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Also able to customize or change to one’s preference. Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

ASUS – ROG Strix G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $879.99 (save $120)

Razer – Nari Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset

The Razer Nari is the wireless gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for supreme comfort Headset powered with THX Spatial Audio breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround to deliver seamless 360° positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience Customize your headset to suit your style and enjoy a slow, scenic spectrum cycle or mesmerizing color pulses with preset lighting effects, or customize your own with over 16.8 million color options to choose from The auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups is engineered for maximum adjustability to fit your head to perfection for fuss-free comfort The unibody aluminum frame ensures that it is lightweight with long-lasting durability Cooling gel-infused ear cushions reduce heat build-up, while high-density foam with plush leatherette on the rims of the earpads provide the perfect combination of comfort and sound isolation Get lag-free, high-fidelity gaming audio thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless technology with range up to 12 meters Enjoy up to 16 hours of uninterrupted gaming, streaming or movies The headset also functions in wired mode with both USB and 3.5 mm analog options Compatible with PC and PlayStation 4

Razer – Nari Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset: $99.99 (save $50)

Arcade1Up – Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser

Features four classic games

Including Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’99, and Golden Tee ’98. 17″ full-color high-resolution LCD screen

Delivers sharp images. Riser included

Allows for improved standing play.

Arcade1Up – Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser: $284.99 (save $115)

Rexing B1 10 x 25 Digital Night Vision Binoculars, Infrared (IR) Digital Camera

Binoculars With Infrared Night Vision

See even dark objects in dark areas up to 984′ away using infrared (IR) lighting. Tripod Mounting Thread

Allows you to connect your device directly to the tripod. Two Top-Mounted Focus Buttons

Ensure easy and precise adjustments. 20mm Eye Relief

Provides comfortable viewing and reduced eyestrain. Water-Resistant Design

Allows for use in most weather conditions. Dual Media Capture

Create a high-quality photos (1.0MP, 1280 x 960p) and video (960p at 30 fps) with built-in photo and video modes. Store your media on a microSD card up to 32GB (sold separately). 10x Optical Zoom Magnification Supported by f/1.2 25mm Objective Lens

Lets you zoom in and view bright, clear images of your subject.

Rexing B1 10 x 25 Digital Night Vision Binoculars, Infrared (IR) Digital Camera: $149.99 (save $50)

WD – My Passport SSD 1024GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive

1024GB storage capacity

Provides plenty of space to store music and other media files. USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface

Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. USB-powered. Automatic backup options

Allow you to use compatible software to back up your files to the server. Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Help keep your files secure. Solid state drive with no moving parts

Ensures cool, quiet operation. Time Machine compatible

Back up your entire system directly to the drive. Portable design

Lets you take your data on the go. Compatible with Mac, PC and Apple macOS 10.12 Sierra

For flexible installation options.

WD – My Passport SSD 1024GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $139.99 (save $90)