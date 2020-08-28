- On top of all the other deep discounts the BGR Deals team has told you about today, Best Buy is running a great sale with some seriously good one-day deals.
- Here, we’ll round up our favorite bargains in Best Buy’s big sale — but all of these deals are only available until the end of the day.
On top of all that, Best Buy has a big one-day sale going with more than a dozen discounts on some very popular items. Needless to say, since this is a one-day sale, all of these deals are available only until the end of the day on Friday. Check them all out right here on the Best Buy site, and you’ll also find our favorite bargains from this sale down below.
ASUS – ROG Strix G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop
15.6″ Full HD display 144Hz
The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight.
10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-10750H mobile processor
Powerful 6-core, twelve-way processing performance.
8GB system memory for advanced multitasking
Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.
512GB Solid State Drive (PCI-e)
Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics
Backed by 4GB GDDR6 dedicated video memory for a fast, advanced GPU to fuel your games.
Virtual Reality Ready
This computer has the required specs to run Virtual Reality hardware and software and is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra.
Weighs 5.29 lbs. and measures 1″ thin
Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.
HDMI output expands your viewing options
Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.
Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 6 – 802.11 ax)
Flexible, dual-band connectivity w/ greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience GB Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 w/ improved responsiveness for even more devices.
RGB backlit keyboard
Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting. Also able to customize or change to one’s preference.
Additional port
Headphone/microphone combo jack.
ASUS – ROG Strix G15 15.6″ Gaming Laptop: $879.99 (save $120)
Razer – Nari Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset
The Razer Nari is the wireless gaming headset equipped with HyperSense technology for supreme comfort
Headset powered with THX Spatial Audio breaks the boundaries of defined 5.1 and 7.1 channel surround to deliver seamless 360° positional audio for a more natural and lifelike experience
Customize your headset to suit your style and enjoy a slow, scenic spectrum cycle or mesmerizing color pulses with preset lighting effects, or customize your own with over 16.8 million color options to choose from
The auto-adjusting headband with swiveling ear cups is engineered for maximum adjustability to fit your head to perfection for fuss-free comfort
The unibody aluminum frame ensures that it is lightweight with long-lasting durability
Cooling gel-infused ear cushions reduce heat build-up, while high-density foam with plush leatherette on the rims of the earpads provide the perfect combination of comfort and sound isolation
Get lag-free, high-fidelity gaming audio thanks to the 2.4GHz wireless technology with range up to 12 meters
Enjoy up to 16 hours of uninterrupted gaming, streaming or movies
The headset also functions in wired mode with both USB and 3.5 mm analog options
Compatible with PC and PlayStation 4
Razer – Nari Wireless THX Spatial Audio Gaming Headset: $99.99 (save $50)
Arcade1Up – Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser
Features four classic games
Including Golden Tee Classic, Golden Tee 2K, Golden Tee ’99, and Golden Tee ’98.
17″ full-color high-resolution LCD screen
Delivers sharp images.
Riser included
Allows for improved standing play.
Arcade1Up – Golden Tee Arcade Cabinet with Riser: $284.99 (save $115)
Rexing B1 10 x 25 Digital Night Vision Binoculars, Infrared (IR) Digital Camera
Binoculars With Infrared Night Vision
See even dark objects in dark areas up to 984′ away using infrared (IR) lighting.
Tripod Mounting Thread
Allows you to connect your device directly to the tripod.
Two Top-Mounted Focus Buttons
Ensure easy and precise adjustments.
20mm Eye Relief
Provides comfortable viewing and reduced eyestrain.
Water-Resistant Design
Allows for use in most weather conditions.
Dual Media Capture
Create a high-quality photos (1.0MP, 1280 x 960p) and video (960p at 30 fps) with built-in photo and video modes. Store your media on a microSD card up to 32GB (sold separately).
10x Optical Zoom Magnification Supported by f/1.2 25mm Objective Lens
Lets you zoom in and view bright, clear images of your subject.
Rexing B1 10 x 25 Digital Night Vision Binoculars, Infrared (IR) Digital Camera: $149.99 (save $50)
WD – My Passport SSD 1024GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive
1024GB storage capacity
Provides plenty of space to store music and other media files.
USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface
Offers an easy-to-use connection to devices. Backward compatible with USB 2.0 for simple connection to your computer. USB-powered.
Automatic backup options
Allow you to use compatible software to back up your files to the server.
Password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption
Help keep your files secure.
Solid state drive with no moving parts
Ensures cool, quiet operation.
Time Machine compatible
Back up your entire system directly to the drive.
Portable design
Lets you take your data on the go.
Compatible with Mac, PC and Apple macOS 10.12 Sierra
For flexible installation options.
WD – My Passport SSD 1024GB External USB 3.1 Gen 2 Portable Solid State Drive: $139.99 (save $90)