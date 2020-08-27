If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It was almost impossible to find thermometers with Amazon Prime shipping for a while due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but the best one we’ve ever tested is finally back in stock: iHealth’s No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer.

This is a wonderfully sleek model that is often referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it features a terrific minimal design like something Apple might make.

All you have to do is hold this thermometer near your forehead and press one button — an accurate temperature reading will then be displayed on the screen in less than one second.

On top of that, there are a few high-tech tools that you should have on hand in the age of the coronavirus. The first is a pulse oximeter, which is a fantastic device to have on hand if you’re exhibiting some symptoms but you’re not certain if you have the flu or COVID-19. This little device measures the oxygen saturation level in your blood which should be somewhere between 95% and 100% when you’re healthy. Some coronavirus patients have been found with readings as low as 50%, and anything under 90% is considered by the Mayo Clinic to be unhealthy.

The other high-tech tool you should have is just as important as a pulse oximeter: you definitely need a good thermometer that’s accurate and can deliver fast temperature readings. The iHealth No-Touch Infrared Forehead Thermometer is the best-selling model on Amazon and it’s finally back in stock. Many people call this model the “iPhone of forehead thermometers” because it’s so sleek and minimalistic, it seems like something Apple might design. It also happens to be on sale right now at the lowest price since before the coronavirus pandemic began!

Here are the main bullet points from iHealth’s product page on Amazon:

Ships from USA.

[ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY FOR EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE] iHealth No-Touch thermometer is backed by testing validated. We provide 3 Ultra Sensitive sensors and the latest smart chip with the optimized algorithm to deliver reliable readings and ensure excellent performance. Just faster, more reliable, safe, and hygienic.

[3 SENSORS] A Ultra-sensitive infrared sensor collects more than 100 data points per second from the forehead. The additional distance and environmental sensors make necessary adjustments to give you accurate readings.

[FOR KIDS & ADULTS] With innovative designs & simple easy to use control by one button, our thermometers are great for adults, kids, and babies.

[GENTLE VIBRATION & XL DIGITS LED DISPLAY] A XL large digits LED screen displays the reading in bright white light, see readings clearly even in total darkness. Gentle vibration notification instead of annoying beep sound, hassle-free from taking temperature at night.

What You Get: 1 thermometer, 2 AAA batteries, 1 Instruction manual & 1 Quick User Guide, our worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly USA-based customer service since 2010.

