Head out to your next shoot and don’t forget your most important items when you’re in the field by keeping them all in a camera case. It’s not only smart to keep your camera in a case, but it’s practically necessary. You aren’t always going to be wanting to shoot something, so just leaving it out on a desk, table, or at the office doesn’t make much sense. Plus, if you want to swap out the lenses or choose different kinds of cameras for various angles, it’s nearly impossible for you to carry everything separately. Picking up a case is the no-brainer decision that should come standard when you purchase a camera. However, that isn’t necessarily the truth, so you might as well pick a case that’s going to go well with your camera and how you use it. Below, we’ve highlighted five different kinds of camera carrying cases to help you find one that matches up with your interests. Let’s take a look.

For your large digital camera

If you like to pack a punch with your digital camera and add on to it for specific effects, check out the eCostConnection Large Digital Camera / Video Padded Carrying Bag. This has a sleek design and is made from sturdy construction. It features one padded Velcro divider for custom protection for your camera, lenses, flash, and other items. It has carrying handles and a removable shoulder strap that makes it easier to fling on and head out. There are two side pockets for tapes or smaller pieces of equipment. The dimensions inside are 9.5″ x 5.5″ x 6.5″ while the other measurements are 10″ x 6″ x 7″. This works with Nikon, Sony, Pentax, Olympus, Panasonic, Samsung, and Canon DSLR cameras.

Key Features:

One padded Velcro divider

Carrying handles and removable shoulder strap

Made from sturdy construction

Toss it over your shoulders

Giving you the ability to tote anything with you whenever you want, the CADeN Camera Backpack is easy to bring with you. This comes in a small or large size and the small measures 11″ x 5.5″ x 14.2″. This will fit one camera body, four lenses, a flash, an iPad, a tripod place, and other accessories. This is a high elasticity mesh bag on both sides of the bottle and a spot for an umbrella. It is waterproof and made of high density 900D polyester to protect your gear in the rain. The shoulder belts can be lengthened or shortened to better fit you. The cabinet style of your backpack allows you to keep items in different sections. This can hold up to 50kg of equipment.

Key Features:

Comes in small or large sizes

High elasticity mesh bag that is waterproof

Can hold up to 50kg

Tote your larger equipment

Don’t worry about having to carry and shoulder your larger equipment when you have the AmazonBasics Large Hard Rolling Camera Case. The large version measures 22″ x 14″ x 9″, as this hard-shelled protective case is meant for storing and transporting camera equipment. This will quickly convert to a rolling case, as the telescoping handle makes it easier to carry. The pressure equalization valve creates an airtight and watertight seal. The pre-cut foam squares allow for customizing the interior. This meets carry-on regulations for most U.S. domestic airlines.

Key Features:

Hard-shelled protective case

Telescoping handle

Pressure equalization valve

For a smaller to medium camera

Adding in accessory pockets to its design, the Altura Photo Medium Camera Bag Case is great for Nikon, Canon, Sony, Fuji Instax and other DSLR cameras. The exterior dimensions are 9.5″ x 5.5″ x 6.5″ and you’ll be able to hold a camera, one to two lenses or other small accessories. The padded carry handle and removable, adjustable shoulder strap is offered multiple ways to carry. There are adjustable compartments, thanks to the Velcro-fastened padded insert separates your camera or lens. This has multiple accessory pockets for memory cards, cables, lenses, extra batteries and more.

Key Features:

Multiple accessory pockets

Holds a camera, and one to two lenses in the interior

Velcro-fastened padded insert

Protect your equipment with a briefcase

Looking just like a briefcase, the Zeikos ZE-HC36 Deluxe Medium Hard Shell Case is sharp and sleek. This comes in multiple sizes and shades, allowing you to meet your needs. This has customized, diced foam for easy customization. There are two removable dividers and there are locking clasps. There is even adjustable, removable shoulder straps.

Key Features:

Comes in multiple sizes and shades

Two removable dividers

Adjustable, removable shoulder straps

