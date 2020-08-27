If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are hundreds of different options on Amazon for anyone in search of new Bluetooth earphones, so it can be pretty overwhelming if you don’t know where to start.

Lucky for you, that’s why we’re here: We scoured the site and came up with the five very best deals you can find on high-quality wireless earphones.

The roundup includes AirPods Pro and Sony WF1000XM3 earbuds on sale at their lowest prices in months, as well as $30 TOZO true wireless earphones with 39,000 5-star reviews and best-selling Mpow Bluetooth buds for just $13.

There are too many damn wireless earbuds available on Amazon. There’s no other way to put it. Hundreds or even thousands of different listings make it so difficult for people to know if they’re getting the best option at the best price. From budget buds that sell for less than $10 to ultra-high-end wireless earphones that cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, there’s definitely something for everyone on Amazon. The trouble, of course, is finding the right something for you.

We spent a long time digging through all the bargains we could find on Amazon for high-quality Bluetooth earbuds, from well-known best-sellers to obscure wireless earphones that almost no one has heard of. In doing so, we came up with the five very best Bluetooth earbuds deals you can find on Amazon’s entire site right now. From AirPods Pro at the lowest price in months and Sony WF1000XM3 noise cancelling earphones at Black Friday’s price from last year to best-selling Mpow Bluetooth buds on sale for just $13.14, we’ve got all the bases covered. You’ll even find shockingly good true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case that have a whopping 39,000 5-star reviews on sale for less than $30. Definitely check out all five options down below.

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of playtime)

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

Sony WF-1000XM3 Black True Wireless Dual Noise Cancelling Headphones (2019) $178.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Apple AirPods Pro $219.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds

[TWS & BLUETOOTH 5.0] – Adopt the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology TOZO T10 Support HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP Provides in-call stereo sound Also own fast and stable transmission without tangling.

[Hi-fi stereo sound quality] – TOZO T10 offers a truly authentic sound and powerful bass performance with 8mm large size speaker drivers – the drive area is 1.77 times than the normal drive area.

[Charge on-the-go] – TOZO T10 wireless earbuds can last for over 4 hours’ playtime from a single charge and 14 extra hours in the compact charging case. Charging case support wireless charging. Providing a convenient charging way with no strings attached.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… $29.74 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Mpow Flame Bluetooth earbuds

THE MOST ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 5.0: Mpow Flame adopts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a more stable connection and stronger signal transmission. It supports various Bluetooth-enabled devices and you can stay connected to 2 Bluetooth devices at the same time.

IMMERSIVE SOUND WITH POWERFUL BASS: With 11mm dynamic drivers, built-in cVc 6.0 noise cancelling microphones and chip of SBC & AAC audio, Mpow Flame provides the fantastic sound quality with powerful bass sound and crystal-clear voice calls at any volume. The vocals won’t blend together with instruments. Choose the suitable ear tips (XS/S/M/L) to get a better sealing and listening experience for intensified workouts.

IPX7 WATERPROOF FOR WORKOUT: IPX7 waterproof shell and interior Nano-coating technology protect Mpow Flame effectively from heavy rain or sweat during intense workouts and all-weather conditions. Perfect for running, jogging, hiking, yoga, exercises, gym, fitness, traveling and etc.

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones V5.0 IPX7 Waterproof Wireless headphones, Bass+ HD Stereo Wirel… $13.14 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.