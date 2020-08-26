Apple rolled out iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 for iPhone and iPad on Wednesday.

The update allows iPhone and iPad users to opt in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without needing to download an app first.

This might be the last numbered iOS 13 update ahead of the launch of iOS 14 this fall.

Apple rolled out iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 to the public on Wednesday, just two weeks after iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 showed up. There are a number of bug fixes and improvements contained within, but the highlight of the 13.7 release is the ability to opt in to COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without downloading an app from a public health authority. You’ll still need an app to confirm a positive case, but the system is now built in to your Apple device.

UPDATE: The new iOS and iPadOS versions are actually developer betas and not public releases, but we’ll update this post when and if iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 make their way out to the general public.

Here are the official iOS 13.7 release notes from Apple:

iOS 13.7 lets you opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority. For more information see covid19.apple.com/contacttracing. This release also includes other bug fixes for your iPhone.

Providing you haven’t already moved on to the iOS 14 developer beta or public beta, you might find these fixes to be useful. The good news is that the beta has been so stable, there hasn’t been any real reason to revert to the current version of the OS. iOS 14 is expected to roll out this fall alongside the new iPhone 12 models.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.7 or iPadOS 13.7, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.