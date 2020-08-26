If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People wear so many different kinds of face masks to protect themselves and those around them from the novel coronavirus — Powecom KN95 face masks are hugely popular right now because they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA.

Regular blue 3-ply coronavirus face masks are still very popular for everyday use in low-risk situations, and you can get the same type of face masks in black if you want something a bit more stylish.

The problem many people have with these face masks is that they don’t fit well on the sides of your face, but there’s a brilliant hack that went viral recently and it eliminates all the gaps around the mask.

With schools reopening and coronavirus case numbers beginning to climb again, there are several things you need to protect yourself and everyone around you from contracting COVID-19. You definitely need Purell hand sanitizer — which is finally available on Amazon for less than $1 per ounce — or another strong hand sanitizer, and you need hand soap as well. Powerful disinfectant sprays and wipes are a must, too. But there’s one thing that is far more important than anything else, and you should all know by know exactly what it is: A face mask.

Since COVID-19 is extremely contagious and it’s transmissible mainly from person to person through the air, soaps and sanitizers are secondary to masks. The virus is shed from the mouth in tiny droplets of saliva when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just talks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — they help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they help block aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

If you want the best possible protection, you need a high-quality face mask that has been tested by NIOSH and authorized for use by the FDA. Powecom KN95 face masks are the only masks on Amazon right now that fit the bill, and they were found by NIOSH to filter more than 99% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks!

Those are indeed the best face masks money can buy, but they’re a little pricey. If you’re looking to spend a bit less money, you’ll find that best-selling COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks are both in stock at new, lower prices.

Those are all fantastic face masks for people who want to be extra safe. In fact, you should probably stock up on some even if you’re not particularly paranoid about the coronavirus pandemic. Anytime you’re in a higher-risk situation like riding public transportation, visiting a doctor’s office, flying on an airplane, or doing anything else that involves being in an enclosed space with other people, you need the added protection. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon since the pandemic began and they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. If you want something a bit more trendy, the black coronavirus face masks everyone’s wearing right now are on sale for $0.46 each and Amazon also has reusable black cloth face masks in stock.

Now, it’s important to note that these masks do a good job… but only if they fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the bottom of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to pass through. That’s why a simple face mask hack that went viral recently is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What’s the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

