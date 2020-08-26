If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

“Roughing it” means different things to different people. Some people love the full-on experience when they go camping while many other people would prefer some essentials, since they are available. But there are those who would prefer to go “glamping” with luxuries that nobody would really say are necessary. But if you’re going camping for a while or backpacking across a continent, as some people do in their youth, you’re going to need a way to cook some food. You can try the route of rubbing sticks together to make a fire in the woods, but that won’t always be an easy accomplishment. Bringing along a backpacking stove will cut out the middle man and give you fire and a surface to cook on without much hassle. Plus, these don’t weigh too much, so you can carry one with you for when you need it. If this level of camping and backpacking is your style, we’ve got some options for you. Here are our picks for the best backpacking stoves.

Get the most out of your pack

You’ll love the amount of equipment you’ll get when you pick up the Bisgear 16 Pcs Camping Cookware Stove Carabiner Folding Spork Set. You can pick between four different colors: green, black, blue, and orange. This has a high quality, easy cleaning aluminum pot and frying pan that is non-stick. The 16 pieces of this set include four pieces of folding silverware with two spoons, a spork, and a knife, a mini stove with Piezo ignition, an anodized aluminum non-stick pot, a non-stick frying pan, pan cover, two bowls, a BPA-free soup spoon, a rice ladle, a loofah sponge, a carabiner, and a nylon bag to carry it in. This will protect your entire set.

Key Features:

16 pieces

Non-stick pot and frying pan

Comes with a nylon bag to carry it all in

Enjoy that wood taste

Wood burning and smoking gives a distinct taste to your meals. With the Ohuhu Camping Stove, you’ll be able to get that taste. Made from sturdy stainless steel, the portable camping stove will steadily burn bright, whatever kind of heat or weight is on it. It features a three-arm base support system, so you can use a grassy field even to place it on. You can use natural kindling like dried leaves and twigs to burn. It collapses, making it easier to transport and you can store it in a mesh carrying bag. You won’t be leaving any chemical emissions behind.

Key Features:

Burns wood, kindling, and dried leaves

Collapsable

Won’t leave any chemical emissions behind

Don’t worry about burning yourself

Thanks to its design, you can handle the Odoland Camping Cookware Stove safely. This comes with nine pieces of camping equipment, including a mini stove, two aluminum non-stick pots. a spoon, a fork, a knife, a stainless steel cup, a silicone insulated cup protector, and two carry bags. This won’t slide down and the handles won’t heat up to effectively protect your hands. The mini stove can be folded up to save space and it conducts heat quickly.

Key Features:

Nine pieces of camping equipment

It won’t slide down and the handles won’t heat up

Can be folded up to save space

Easy to handle

It’s simple to carry, as the MSR PocketRocket Ultralight Backpacking, Camping and Travel Stove is lightweight. It only weighs 2.6 ounces and measures 2″ x 2″ x 3″. You can boil one liter of water in just 3.5 minutes and the flame easily adjusts from a simmer to a rolling boil for gourmet cooking outdoors. It is fueled by a high-performance isobutane-propane fuel canister (not included). It’s extremely easy to set up and use.

Key Features:

Only weighs 2.6 ounces

Flame adjusts from simmer to a rolling boil

Fueled by isobutane-propane fuel

Fit it in your pocket

If you’re just going backpacking yourself, you can bring the MalloMe Camping Camp Stove Backpacking Stove with you. It only measures 1.8″ x 2.4″ x 3.2″ to fit right in your pocket. This ideal for pots and pans that are up to 7″ in diameter. Made from the highest quality aluminum alloy, this is built to withstand high temperatures. It will work with any 7/16 thread single butane/butane-propane mixed canisters.

Key Features:

Ideal for pots and pans up to 7″ in diameter

Measures 1.8″ x 2.4″ x 3.2″

Made from high quality aluminum alloy

