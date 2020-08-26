If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today’s roundup of the best daily deals online is going to knock you out of your seat, so we’ll get right to it. Highlights include the only NIOSH-tested and FDA-approved KN95 face masks on Amazon for $26.16 per 10-pack instead of $45 (at 99.2% efficacy, they’re even better than most 3M N95 masks!), Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks on sale for $0.39 each for low-risk situations, the sleek black reusable face masks everyone loves for only $1.95 each, two terrific deals on Purell hand sanitizer starting at just $25.47 for a 6-pack of 2oz Purell bottles, $30 off AirPods Pro and the lowest price of all time on AirPods 2, a one-day sale on UPS battery backup systems, a surprise sale that slashes the Fire TV Stick 4K to the same price as the entry-level Fire TV Stick, the first-ever discount on the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV and more with Alexa, top-rated Boltune true wireless earbuds for just $29, $65 off the best-selling Cuisinart ice cream maker on Amazon, five Prime-exclusive deals including $14 off an insanely comfy mattress pillow topper and a cordless stick vacuum as good as a $400 Dyson for just $122.27, and more. See all of today’s best bargains below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

(20 Pack Pieces per Box) Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask Cover Reusable Washable Comfortable Fab… $39.00 ($1.95 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 16 Oz Flip Top Bottle (Case of 12) $142.45 ($0.74 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $25.47 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro $219.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $129.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Up to 31% off APC UPS Battery Back Up Systems and Surge Protectors $7.99 - $161.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

20% off in Corsair, Crucial and Hyperx DRAM $39.99 - $239.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

25% off InvoSpa Shiatsu Massagers $29.73 - $69.26 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $39.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Wireless Earbuds, Boltune Bluetooth V5.0 with 4 Mics Super Lightweight Bluetooth Earbuds, CVC 8… $29.03 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Cuisinart ICE-30BC Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Automatic Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker… $99.95 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Deals for Prime members only

D & G THE DUCK AND GOOSE CO Overfilled Extra Thick Mattress Topper Queen Size, Gel Fiber Filled… $50.38 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Uten Air Fryer 6.9QT, Electric Non-Stick Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker, 8 Cooking Preset, Inst… $76.49 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toaster 2 Slice,Compact Bread Toasters with 6 Browning Settings & Stainless Steel Housing , Bag… $35.09 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

APOSEN Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Upgraded 18000pa Stick Vacuum 5 in 1 with 250W Powerful Brushle… $122.27 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light 14" outer/12 on Center with Light Stand, Soft Tube, Filter, Carryin… $64.99 for Prime members only Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.