Apple’s AirPods Pro price was cut by $15 on Black Friday and they flew off the shelves — today, you can score a $30 discount on Apple’s noise cancelling earphones.



On top of that, AirPods 2 are on sale right now at the lowest price ever, just $129 instead of the regular retail price of $159.

Amazon’s deep discounts make now the perfect time to pick up a pair of Apple’s true wireless earbuds, but the discounts likely won’t be around for very long.

Among our readers, the best-selling product right now is the 10-pack of Powecom KN95 face masks, and there are three main reasons why. First, they’re the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. Second, NIOSH determined that they filter 99.2% of small particles, which is even better than most 3M N95 masks. And third, they’re on sale right now for just $26.19 instead of $45, which is the lowest price of all time. If you don’t stock up on them now, you’re pretty much a crazy person. 6-packs of Purell hand sanitizer are also down to the lowest price in months.

Face masks and sanitizers are obviously quite popular right now, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are close behind. Now, all of Apple’s AirPods models just got extra discounts for anyone who has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new lower price of $219.99. That makes today’s discount twice as big as the discount we saw during Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still on sale at a discount on Amazon as well right now. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $169. That’s a terrific deal, but but it still might be too pricey for some people. For those people, we turn to the $159 AirPods 2 with a regular Lightning case, which are now on sale for just $129. That’s the lowest price of all time for any of Apple’s AirPods models and there’s no way this deal will be around for very long. Hurry up and take advantage while you can!

