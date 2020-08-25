If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Have a blast without leaving your backyard thanks to a wide range of awesome pool floats that are available right now from Amazon.

There are so many options to be found, but some feature far better quality than others.

Here, we’ll show you the five best-selling pool floats on Amazon right now — including a huge unicorn with rainbow hair!

If you love your pool now, just wait until you’re bouncing around on a rainbow unicorn or floating around leisurely in an aqua hammock. That’s right, you don’t even need to leave your backyard to have a blast.

It’s only August so there’s plenty of summer weather left this year. In fact, in many parts of the country, we’ll probably continue enjoying warm weather until sometime in October if the past few summers are any indication. That means even more time to enjoy the inground or aboveground pool you have in your backyard. A pool is obviously a ton of fun even if it’s just you and the water, but pool floats obviously open up some new doors for you. Some are for playing while others are meant to help you relax, and Amazon’s best-selling pool floats cover all the bases. Check out the top five below.

AQUA 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float

EASIEST POOL FLOAT to GET ON OR OFF: Seat rests in water–no jumping, no ladders, no flopping

THE MOST VERSATILE POOL FLOAT: 4-in-1 Design Converts to a Hammock, Chair, Drifter, or Exercise Saddle; US Patent No. 10011330

WATER HAMMOCK: Great in pool float, lake float, ocean float; Best for people 4’ to 6’ tall

EZ ON-OFF POOL FLOAT: Great for Seniors and Expectant Moms

AQUA 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float, Multi-Purpose Pool Hammock (Saddle, Lounge… $5.20 Available from Amazon

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float

Giant. Big: 114in * 55in *47in (fully inflated)

Designed to hold 2 adults, more than 400 pounds.

Thick, soft, and durable premium raft-grade non-phthalates material

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float Floatie Ride On with Fast Valves Large Rideable B… $32.99 Available from Amazon

Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float

Giant Avocado Pool Floats. Big: Approx. 65in * 49in *10in (Fully inflated)

With a Brown Inflatable Ball. Fun for both kids and adults

Thick, soft and durable premium raft-grade non-phthalates material

Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float Floatie with Ball Water Fun Large Blow Up Summer Beach… $22.99 Available from Amazon

Intex King Kool Lounge Swimming Pool Lounger with Headrest

2 pack

Intex King Kool Lounge Swimming Pool Lounger with Headrest - Set of 2 (Pair) $39.00 Available from Amazon

