Zoom is down on Monday morning while millions of people are going into work and starting school.

According to DownDetector.com, the Zoom outage is mostly on the East Coast, although the map shows that people are having trouble accessing the service all around the US.

Zoom’s status website explains that the company is working on a fix for the outage.

Zoom is down for users all over the world on Monday morning. Based on a quick Twitter search, the outage appears to have begun at around 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET, but the company has yet to offer a statement. People tweeting at the official Zoom account on Twitter are receiving the following automated message: “We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Please follow http://status.zoom.us.”

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” the company said on its website at 8:51 a.m. ET. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them.” As of 9:16 a.m. ET, the company says that it is “continuing to work on a fix for this issue,” but has yet to explain what happened or provide an estimated time for the fix.

With schools across the country starting back or entering their second week today, this Zoom outage could not have come at a worse time. Plus, millions of Americans are starting work at home this morning and finding that they can’t log into the service that connects them to their coworkers.

According to some users on DownDetector.com, there seems to be an issue with the payment service Zuora. “There is no payment method for payment mehtod” and “There is no accout for zuora account” are two error messages that Zoom users are getting when they try to start or join a video call on the service.

We’ll update this post when Zoom provides news or rolls out a fix for the problem. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, the company says that it has “identified the issue causing users to be unable to authenticate to the Zoom website,” so it shouldn’t be long before you can use the app again and see your coworkers or classmates.

UPDATE | 11:26 a.m. ET: “We are still in the process of deploying a fix across our cloud,” Zoom’s engineers explain on the service’s status page. “Service has been restored for most users. We are continuing to roll this out to complete the fix for any remaining users still impacted.”

UPDATE | 12:47 p.m. ET: “We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational.”