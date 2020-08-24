If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re starting off the new week with a fantastic roundup of daily deals. Highlights include the sleek black coronavirus face masks everyone’s wearing right now for just $0.46 each, a new lower price on reusable cloth face masks in black, discounted COVAFLU KN95 face masks for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people, Amazon’s best deal in months on AirPods Pro with double the discount we saw on Black Friday last year, the best deal on Purell hand sanitizer that we’ve seen in a long time, Lysol wipes as slightly less gouged prices if you have an urgent need, a free Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro or a Ring Video Doorbell 3, a massive $216 discount on a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card, a huge one-day sale on Premier Protein shakes, deep discounts on the complete series of Game of Thrones, the lowest price ever on the Instant Pot Aura, giant discounts on Goplus treadmills for one day only, and more. See all of today’s top deals below.

[50 Pc/Box] Face Mask Disposable Non Surgical 3-Ply Earloop Mouth Cover Masks- Black (USA Selle… $22.99 ($0.46 / mask) Available from Amazon

Auliné Collection 4PK Made in USA Cotton Fabric Washable Reusable Fashion Face Mask, Black 4 P… $29.97 ($7.49 / mask) Available from Amazon

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Instant Gel Hand Sanitizer, Flip Top Bottle, 16 Oz, 70% Alcohol (Case of 12) $136.00 ($0.71 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $25.85 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Suave Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Based Kills 99.9% of Germs 10 oz,Pack of 6 $26.94 for 6 bottles Available from Amazon

Bathroom and Kitchen Cleaning Wipes, Multi Purpose Scented Wipes (4 Pack) $89.88 Available from Amazon

PURELL 911112EA Premoistened Sanitizing Wipes, Cloth, 5.78" x 7", 100/Canister $29.00 Available from Amazon

Disposable Masks Suitable for protection, Professional 3-layer breathable earring masks(Black 5… $23.99 ($0.48 / mask) Available from Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $219.99 Available from Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) $189.99 Available from Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 $149.99 Available from Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter - C10, U3, V30, 4K, A2, Micro SD -… $233.99 Available from Amazon

Save up to 25% on Premier Protein shakes $17.99 - $20.05 Available from Amazon

Up to 36% off Game of Thrones: The Complete Series $88.99 - $129.99 Available from Amazon

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker,6 Qt, 10 One-Touch Programs $59.99 Available from Amazon

Save Big on Goplus Treadmills $373.98 - $663.99 Available from Amazon

