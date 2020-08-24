If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Working from home has changed the ways people have set up their offices. For one, people are actually setting up home offices, whereas, in the past, you may have just worked from your couch or kitchen table if you had a rare work from home day. Having an office where you can feel comfortable getting your work done can make a huge difference. If you’re looking to stay fitter when you’re juggling your job where you sleep, considering a standing desk is a smart idea. But when you have a standing desk, maybe your knees are getting a bit tired after a while. If you have a standing desk mat, this can help relieve some of the stress on your joints and ligaments. This will provide some cushioning for you while you make it at your standing desk. We’ve highlighted five of the best mats on the market to keep your feet under you. Here are our choices.

Don’t have a mat that doesn’t match

While you’re really just looking to keep your legs from hurting, you don’t want your room to look a mess. Picking up the Sky Solutions Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat provides you with options. You can choose from nine different colors and patterns: blue diamonds, burgundy, chocolate brown, dark blue, gray, green ombré, indigo deco, midnight black, and Sedona red rocks. There are also three different sizes you can pick between, as they are offered in 20″ x 32″ x 3/4″, 20″ x 39″ x 3/4″, or 24″ x 70″ x 3/4″. This offers a blend of support and softness that allows you to stand all day on it. There is an advanced beveled edge and the bottom is non-slip, so you won’t trip while working or cooking. There won’t be a toxic smell and it won’t collect any dust or pet hair. The rectangular shape fits great in most homes.

Key Features:

Nine colors and patterns

Three sizes to choose from

Advanced beveled edge and non-slip bottom

Anti Fatigue Comfort Floor Mat by Sky Mats

Encourage movement during the day

You’ll be able to shift, switch positions, and move when you have the Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven. This is an anti-fatigue mat that is designed specifically for standing desks. A lot of mats are able to be used other places, but this is meant for working on top of. This is made from premium comfortable material and this has patented next-generation terrain features to keep people moving. The cushioned terrain drives subconscious movement, stretching, and massaging, as it is meticulously designed to allows for macro and micro movements. You can choose between obsidian black, denim blue, and mulberry purple and they all check in at 29″ x 26.25″ x 2.7″. It will stay in place, but you can move it with a single foot if you want to reposition it.

Key Features:

Cushioned terrain that drives subconscious movement

Designed for standing desks

29″ x 26.25″ x 2.7″

Topo Comfort Mat by Ergodriven

Fit it to your space

No matter what size your office area is, the Kangaroo Original Standing Mat can fit into it. There are seven different sizes of mats you can pick from: 20″ x 32″, 24″ x 17″, 32″ x 20″, 39″ x 20″, 48″ x 20″, 60″ x 20″, and 70″ x 24″. There are 15 colors to pick from, so you should see which sizes offer each color or pattern to best match with your office. The mat is made from the highest grade materials including premium quality foam. You can use this all over your home, including in your bathroom, kitchen, office, or bedroom. It is 100% waterproof and extremely easy to clean. These ergonomically engineered mats are safe to use.

Key Features:

Seven different sizes

15 color options

100% waterproof

Kangaroo Original Standing Mat Kitchen Rug

Have a mat that fits your office and budget

The ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat is ideal for your home and your wallet. This mat comes in either 20″ x 32″ or 20″ x 39″ and in black, beige, gray, or red. This is professionally engineered to enhance comfort while standing. It won’t lose support over the years and you can use this multiple places in your home. The ergonomic mat is antimicrobial, stain-resistant, durable, and easy to clean. The 3/4″, high density foam reduces discomfort in your knees and back.

Key Features:

20″ x 32″ or 20″ x 39″

Professionally engineered to enhance comfort

Antimicrobial, stain-resistant, and durable

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

Boost your balance

If you want to give your lower half more of a workout while you’re working, try the FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat. This combines the theory of anti-fatigue with a balance trainer to keep you moving throughout the day. It remains steady at a tilting angle of 8.5°. It keeps your legs, core, and body active. You can later using it as a planking or balancing board after you’re done working. It can withstand up to 320 pounds.

Key Features:

Remains steady at a tilting angle of 8.5°

Keeps your legs, core, and body active

Can withstand up to 320 pounds

FEZIBO Standing Desk Anti Fatigue Mat Wooden Wobble Balance Board

