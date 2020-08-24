If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’re going to have a million things on your mind as you’re preparing for the arrival of your baby. Those final few weeks are a whirlwind, as you’re planning to get the crib and nursery ready, have your overnight bag prepped in case they decide to show up early, and settle on the baby names you’re sure you love. Something that can take place down the road is baby proofing your home for when your son or daughter starts to crawl and walk. Seeing them toddle around is an absolute highlight of parenting, but you also want to make sure the environment around them is safe. When it comes to them putting their hands where they shouldn’t be, you have to take precautions. Putting covers over your outlets is a step that you should take to protect them from possibly getting hurt that way. We’ve taken a look at some of the best options for covering up your outlets and highlighted them below. Here are our picks, so you can do less homework once your baby is actually here.

Be able to see through it while it’s on

You’ll love being able to view your outlet when you use the Jool Baby Products Outlet Plug Covers. This comes in a pack of 32 covers and this will keep babies safe. The outlet covers are ultra clear and will blend in with your house. They are extremely simple to install, as you just need to slide them into the slots. It will fit firmly into the outlet and they will plug up unused outlets to keep children’s fingers out of them. These can also be used as socket sealers to prevent any cold drafts in the winter.

Key Features:

Comes in a pack of 32 covers

Ultra clear and fits firmly into the outlet

Can also be used as socket sealers

Outlet Plug Covers (32 Pack) Clear Child Proof Electrical Protector Safety Caps - Jool Baby

Do double duty

You can keep your outlets covered and shorten the cords that your kids could potentially grab with the Safety 1st Outlet Cover with Cord Shortener. You can pick up a single, two-pack, or pack of four covers. This prevents from accessing outlets and prevents cord entanglement for total protection. This has an outer cover that you can swing open or closed and then there are areas on the top and bottom to wrap the cord up to keep them tidier. Measuring 5.6″ in height, it should cover a double outlet without any problem.

Key Features:

Prevents from accessing outlets and cord entanglement

Cover swings open or closed

Measures 5.6″ in height

Safety 1st Outlet Cover with Cord Shortener for Baby Proofing

Give larger space for big plugs

If you have larger plugs that you don’t want your children to grab at, consider the Safety Innovations Twin Door Babyproof Outlet Cover Box. This is easy for adults to operate but difficult for babies and toddlers to access. This offers more usable interior space than other baby proofing boxes. The inside dimensions are 5 3/8″ H x 3 3/16″ W x 2 3/4″ D. All you’ll need is a screwdriver to install this and it will keep electrical plugs away from kids. Even a power strip plug will fit inside of this.

Key Features:

Easy for adults to operate

Difficult for babies and toddlers to access

Only needs a screwdriver to install

Safety Innovations Twin Door Babyproof Outlet Cover Box for Babyproofing Outlets - More Interio…

Still use the outlet while a cover is on

Pick up a pack of the ModaBebis Universal Self-Closing Electrical Outlet Covers and don’t think twice about it. These are offered in packs of four, six, or eight and you can close off the outlet just by installing them. But to access the outlet, you can just slide it open to use it. This is a standard size for outlets and they are easy to remove once your child is grown. It’s easy to slide over and then they close automatically, so you don’t even have to worry. Your kid is protected by default.

Key Features:

Offered in packs of four, six, or eight

Standard size for outlets

Self-closing operation

ModaBebis Universal Self-Closing Electrical Outlet Covers,Extra Safe Retardant Child Safety Gua…

Get the most out of your pack

Cover your entire house with the PRObebi 38 Pack Baby Proofing Outlet Plugs. There are 38 outlet covers and there are handles that you can pull to take them off. These are insulated to save you some energy. They are flexible, so they won’t hurt your child if they touch them. This is a cost-effective option that will work with your budget.

Key Features:

38 outlet covers

Cost-effective option

Flexible

38 Pack Baby proofing Outlet Plugs, PRObebi No Easy to Remove by Children Keep Prevent Baby fro…

