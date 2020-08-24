If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember last year when Amazon slashed Apple’s AirPods Pro price by $15 on Black Friday and they flew off the shelves? Well, today Amazon decided to double that discount.



Apple’s AirPods 2 and AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are on sale as well at Amazon, with discounts up to $30.

These new, deeper discounts make all of Apple’s true wireless earphones cheaper than they were on Black Friday last year, so now is the perfect time to pick up a pair.

Face masks and sanitizers are obviously quite popular right now, but Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models are close behind. Now, all of Apple’s AirPods models just got extra discounts for anyone who has been considering a pair but has been hesitant to pull the trigger.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the best earbuds the company has ever made, but they’re also Apple’s most expensive earbuds ever. The extra money gets you a new, more compact design as well as an active noise cancelling feature that you won’t find on any other AirPods. Apple charges $249 for them, but now there’s a larger-than-normal discount on Amazon that cuts them to the new lower price of $219.99. That makes today’s discount twice as big as the discount we saw during Black Friday last year.

Apple’s AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are still on sale at a discount on Amazon as well right now. They’ll cost you $199 if you order them from Apple, but Amazon is offering the exact same true wireless earbuds for just $169. That’s a terrific deal, but but it still might be too pricey for some people. For those people, we turn to the $159 AirPods 2 with a regular Lightning case, which are now down to just $134.95 on Amazon — that’s an even deeper discount than we normally see from the nation’s top online retailer, and it’s a deal that’s good enough to make them the #1 best-selling earphones on Amazon’s whole site.

