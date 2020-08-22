Netflix is losing 42 movies and shows from its streaming service in September 2020.

We’ve picked out the top ten movies and shows you need to watch before they’re gone.

There is a ton of great content departing the service this month, including Christopher Robin, Train to Busan, Jurassic Park, Person of Interest, and The Social Network.

Every once in a while, I spot a movie or show leaving Netflix that I feel compelled to tell as many people as possible to watch before it’s gone. This month, that movie is Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.

I’m not much of a horror movie fan myself, but Tucker and Dale is only kind of a horror movie. This hysterical sendup of the genre understands why people love horror movies so much, but also just how tired many of the genre’s tropes have become. Plus, Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk are perfect as the lead hillbillies.

Speaking of horror, if you’re in the mood for a really great zombie movie, Train to Busan out of South Korea got rave reviews when it came out in 2016, and should definitely be in your queue if it isn’t already. Once you have watched it, you can check out the sequel, Peninsula, which just hit on demand in the US this month.

Moving on from the violence and terror of the previous two movies, there is plenty for those of you who don’t want to see anyone get eviscerated on screen. Christopher Robin is a saccharine sweet reimagining of the Winnie the Pooh story, Frances Ha is a fantastic dramedy written by and starring the director of Lady Bird, and you don’t need me to tell you about Jurassic Park, Million Dollar Baby, or The Social Network.

Once you’ve had your fill of content that will be disappearing from Netflix next month, you can check out the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials being added to Netflix in September to take their place. If you prefer original fare, we’ve also got a full calendar of release dates for Netflix’s original movies and shows.