We’ve got plenty of tremendous daily deals for you to check out on Saturday, but there are two deals in particular that you really need to check out. First, you can get FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks for $26.19 per 10-pack instead of $45. That’s an all-time low price for masks that were tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — they perform even better than most 3M N95 masks! Second, Amazon’s best-selling 3-ply coronavirus face masks are on sale for $0.39 each today, which is an incredible price. The best part is that both of these deals are straight discounts instead of coupons so you can get as many boxes as you want!

Other top deals on Saturday include COVAFLU KN95 face masks back in stock at a new lower price, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen in months, slightly less inflated pricing on 3-packs of Lysol wipes, our favorite pulse oximeter that can warn you of a possible coronavirus infection for just $27.49 instead of $50 when you use the coupon code 8KZ62Q97 at checkout, a cordless stick vacuum just like a $500 Dyson for only $91.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber, a massive $301 discount on the ultimate Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, a $32 wake up light alarm clock that works just as well as the $140 Philips model everyone loves, and a $180 Toshiba 32-inch Fire TV for just $139.99. See all of today’s top deals below.

Powecom KN95 Face Mask Protective Masks (Non-Medical) Filter Efficiency 99.2% FDA Authorized -… $26.19 ($2.62 / mask) Available from Amazon

Jointown Face Mask, Pack of 50 (5081) $19.51 ($0.39 / mask) Available from Amazon

COVAFLU KN95 Disposable Fold Flat Face Mask (Pack of 10 KN95 Face Masks) $29.99 ($3.00 / mask) Available from Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel 2 oz (Pack of 6) $25.85 for 6 2oz bottles Available from Amazon

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, Variety Value Pack, 3x80ct $69.50 for 3 large cans Available from Amazon

Wellue Fingertip Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Alarm, Batteries, Carry Bag & Lanyard for… $27.49 From Amazon| Use code 8KZ62Q97 by 8/23

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… $699.00 Available from Amazon

NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 18KPa Super Suction Pet Hair Eraser 4 in 1 Cordless Stick Vacuu… $91.99 Available from Amazon

Wake- Up Light, LBell 7 Colored Night Light/Sunrise Simulation & Sleep Aid, Dual Alarm Clock wi… $31.87 Available from Amazon

Toshiba TF-32A710U21 32-inch Smart HD TV - Fire TV Edition $139.99 Available from Amazon

