iRobot’s Roomba 960 robot vacuum is Amazon’s best-selling model and it’s on sale today at a terrific price.

Of course, if you want the ultimate iRobot experience, you’ll need the Roomba i7+ that empties itself when it’s done cleaning — and it happens to be on sale at its lowest price ever right now.

Several additional Roomba robot vacuum deals are available right now as well at Amazon.

Roomba robot vacuum models from iRobot are by far the most popular autonomous vacuum cleaners on the market. Everyone knows that. But everyone also knows that the best always comes at a price. In the case of iRobot’s top-of-the-line Roombas, that price can be as high as $1,200 and beyond. That’s why it’s so important to be on the lookout for good deals on Roomba robot vacuums, and we’ve come across some fantastic deals today on several of iRobot’s best-selling models.

The star of the show today is definitely the revolutionary Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum, which is normally $1,000 but is in sale for $699 right now. That matches its all-time low price. If you’re wondering why it’s so pricey, you’ve likely never heard of it before so you should prepare to be blown away. On top of having all the bells and whistles you want in addition to the strongest suction ever, the i7+ has a special docking station that sucks all the dirt and dust out of the vacuum each time it returns home to charge! That means you don’t have to empty like other robot vacuums so it can run for months without you even having to think about it.

There’s a very good chance that Amazon’s sale on the i7+ will end today or this weekend, so definitely grab one while you still can.

If $699 is still too much but you want premium performance, the longtime best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum is also on sale today. With an original retail price of $650, this model packs wonderfully powerful suction that is five times stronger than 600-series models, and it also has fun bells and whistles like support for Alexa voice commands. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find it on sale for $399.

Next up is the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, which also packs Alexa and Google Assistant support along with plenty more great features. The suction isn’t quite as strong as you’ll find on the Roomba 960, but it’s still more than powerful enough to get the job done. It’s also far better than any low-cost Roomba rivals that you see on Amazon. The retail price on the 675 model is $300, but right now it’s down to $249 for a limited time. That’s the lowest price in 2020 so far.

Last but certainly not least, the iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum is perfect for anyone on the lookout for a powerful Roomba that doesn’t have all the extra fancy features. It’s great for pet hair and more on hard flooring or on low-pile carpet, and it’s down to just $199 right now if you hurry and grab one before they’re gone.

