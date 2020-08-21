Best Buy has a great little sale running today that’s definitely easy to miss, but it features 10 deals you’ll definitely want to check out.

Any parent of a small child will find fun toys and games to keep your kid occupied without increasing screentime.

There are also some killer deals on kitchen gear and more, and you’ll find all of today’s bargains laid out below.

There’s one more big sale we wanted to bring to your attention before the week is through, and it’s happening over on Best Buy’s website. There are 10 deals of the day today that will all disappear at midnight, but you’ll definitely want to check them out before they do. Parents will find awesome toys and games for their kids that don’t involve screen time, and everyone else will find kitchen gadgets and more on sale at great prices. Head over to Best Buy to shop the sale, and you can also check out all 10 deals below.

Hey! Play! – Ladder Toss Game

Ladder toss game

Perfect addition to your next tailgate, BBQ, or event. Suitable for children ages 5 and up

Enjoy this fun and easy-to-play game for kids, toddlers, teenagers, and adults. Complete set

Includes two pinewood ladder targets, six bolos (three blue, three red), two scoring pegs, and a storage bag. Storage bag

Ensures easy storage and carrying. Pinewood material

Provides durability and long life and enables outdoor use. Foldable construction

Allows for easy installation.

Hey! Play! – Ladder Toss Game: $49.99 (save $90)

Hey! Play! – Outdoor Yard Game Badminton Set

Badminton set

Offers outdoor fun for a company of friends and families. Two pairs of racquets

Let kids and adults of all skill levels participate in the game. Red and blue patterns

Make it possible to distinguish opponent teams. Durable shuttlecocks

Ensure long-lasting use. 0.75″ thick poles for size net regulation

Allow you to set up the game in minutes. Convenient carrying case

Enables you to easily fit in all racquets, the folded-up net, poles, birdies and stakes, so that you can readily take this to your next outdoor activity. Recommended minimum age

Suitable for children ages 5 and up.

Hey! Play! – Outdoor Yard Game Badminton Set: $19.99 (save $30)

Hey! Play! – Throwing Game

Throwing game set

This play set comes with 12-wooden numbered skittles, a throwing dowel, and a crate, so you will be fully prepared to test your luck at getting 50 points. Fun for everyone

The unique Finnish game in which players need to score exactly 50 points teaches strategic thinking so even kids can play, making this game fun for the entire family. Play anywhere

Suitable for playing during a day at the beach, backyard party, or to take to the park. It can also be played on grass, gravel, sand, dirt, or just about any surface. Solid construction

The game pieces are hand-crafted from durable pinewood for long-lasting use. Wooden storage crate

Features rope handles that help you easily store each game piece while not in use. Recommended minimum age

Suitable for children ages 4 and up.

Hey! Play! – Throwing Game: $24.99 (save $35)

Hey! Play! – Nontraditional Giant Wooden Blocks Tower Stacking Game

Tower stacking game

The game can stack to over 4′ tall, so lots of fun can come tumbling down. Individually handcrafted out of pinewood

The pieces are solid with smooth edges and are easy to stack for the whole family. 54 blocks

Each block is measuring 8.25″L x 2″W x 1.19″H. Includes carrying case

All the blocks fit nicely in a secure nylon carrying case to make transport and storage easy. Party game

This game is intended for one or more players, so you can take it to the beach, park, picnic, or enjoy it in your own backyard.

Hey! Play! – Nontraditional Giant Wooden Blocks Tower Stacking Game: $69.99 (save $70)

Hey! Play! – Giant Bowling Game Set

Inflatable bowling set

Can be played indoors and outdoors and won’t damage furniture or walls. 22″ tall pins

Children and adults can’t miss a strike, making this a perfect game for the entire family. Designed for children of most ages

Increases agility, fitness, and helps children develop hand-eye coordination as they learn to direct the ball trying to knock down the pins.

Hey! Play! – Giant Bowling Game Set: $14.99 (save $20)

PNY – Elite Performance 256GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

256GB storage capacity

This memory card holds dozens of pictures, so you never miss an important shot. High write and read speeds

Capture pictures taken in rapid succession with up to 95MB/sec. Built-in write-protect switch

Prevents accidental data loss.

PNY – Elite Performance 256GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card: $39.99 (save $10)

Bella – 5.3-qt. Analog Air Convection Fryer

5.3-quart capacity

Allows you to prepare up to 4.4 lbs. of food at a time. Dishwasher-safe frying basket

For easy cleaning. Adjustable thermostat

Lets you customize the temperature to accommodate a variety of recipes. Timer

Allows you to set and monitor the cooking time to help ensure tasty results. 1700W of power

For efficient performance.

Bella – 5.3-qt. Analog Air Convection Fryer: $49.99 (save $40)

Insignia™ – 50-Pint Dehumidifier

50 pints/day dehumidification

Reduces moisture in the air, allowing you to feel more comfortable. Drain hose connection

Allows you to run continuously. Adjustable humidistat

For maintaining a comfortable moisture level for you and your family. Full bucket indicator

Notifies you when the water tank needs to be emptied. LED lights

Illuminate the current settings for added visibility. 1.6 gal. water tank

For simple maintenance. Energy star certified

Eco-friendly design reduces energy usage.

Insignia™ – 50-Pint Dehumidifier: $149.99 (save $70)

EtekCity – Smart Nutrition Scale

Bluetooth Connectivity:

Switch units, select the tare function, and control a variety of other settings through the VeSync app on your phone. Syncs Stats:

Count calories, vitamins, minerals, and more on Apple Health and Fitbit when you sync your stats through the VeSync app. Extensive Nutrition Info:

With the VeSync app, you can search the USDA’s database of nearly 8,000 food items or manually enter data yourself. Precise Measurements:

Accurately weigh objects as heavy as 11 lb / 5 kg across 4 units and in measurement increments of 1 g / 0.1 oz. Bonus Item:

Accurately measure food with the bonus bench scraper.

EtekCity – Smart Nutrition Scale: $29.99 (save $10)

Cosori – Premium Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator

Simple Control Panel:

4 intuitive buttons let you adjust temperature or time settings and turn the dehydrator on/off. The dehydrator will always remember your previous settings. Auto Shutoff:

The dehydrator automatically shuts off when the timer ends or if it gets too hot to protect both you and your product. Easy to Clean:

Cleanup is just as easy as dehydrating with dishwasher-safe trays. Safe Materials:

FDA compliant, ETL listed, and crafted with food-grade stainless steel, you can dehydrate your favorite snacks safely. The included tray liners are also BPA free. Bonus Items:

Each Cosori dehydrator comes with bonus mesh screens & fruit roll sheets!

Cosori – Premium Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator: $129.99 (save $40)