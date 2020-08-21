If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Friday’s roundup of the best daily deals from around the web is packed with great bargains from start to finish, but there are a couple in particular that you’ll definitely want to take advantage of while you can. First, the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon’s entire site are on sale at their lowest price ever. NIOSH tested Powecom KN95 face masks and found that they filter up to 99.2% of small airborne particles — that’s even better than many 3M N95 masks! 10-packs are $26.19 right now instead of $45, which is an incredible price. Also down to a new all-time low price are Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus masks ever, the Jointown 3-ply face masks that tens of thousands of our readers have been using. They’re down to just $0.39 per mask today, which is unheard of. Best of all, neither one of these deals involves a coupon so you can load up on multiple boxes of each mask at these all-time low prices!

Other top deals on Friday include COVAFLU KN95 face masks and SupplyAID KN95 face masks both back in stock at new lower prices, 12-packs of 16oz Purell bottles at the lowest price per ounce on Amazon, 6-packs of 2oz Purell bottles with a rare discount, Lysol spray and Lysol wipes bundles for $20 less than they were yesterday, a very rare chance to get Purell Sanitizing Wipes on Amazon, a massive $301 discount on the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum that empties itself when it’s done cleaning, the best-selling Roomba 960 for $399, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.79 or the upgraded version for $39.99, your last chance to save $15 on a Fire TV Stick 4K or $10 on a Fire TV Stick, a big one-day sale on LED light strips and other LED lights starting at less than $10, another one-day sale on portable home gyms, and more. See all of today’s top deals down below.

