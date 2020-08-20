If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Many health experts offering coronavirus tips say blood oxygen level is actually a much more accurate early indicator of a novel coronavirus infection than a fever.

You might not realize that monitoring your blood oxygen levels is quite easy, and all it takes is a tiny affordable device called a pulse oximeter.

Today, we’ve got two terrific deals to share with you on popular pulse oximeters, with one popular model on sale for just $14.39 and another pulse oximeter with Bluetooth on sale for just $27.49!

Everyone out there really needs to know one important thing about the novel coronavirus: fever isn’t necessarily a symptom of COVID-19. We know what you’re thinking — fever is the one thing that you’ve been told to be on the lookout for as an early sign of COVID-19. Well, it turns out that a fever might not be as common a coronavirus symptom as we all thought. As you’ll read in the article we just linked, some studies have found that fewer than half of patients infected by the novel coronavirus presented a fever. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci has been saying lately that fever simply isn’t a reliable coronavirus symptom.

The good news is that there’s actually a more accurate early indicator of a coronavirus infection. Since the virus attacks the lungs, people with COVID-19 can often tell by checking their blood oxygen saturation. According to the Mayo Clinic, normal blood oxygen readings should be between 95% and 100%. In coronavirus patients, however, healthcare professionals have been reporting patients with readings as low as 50%. The important number to remember is that anything under 90% is considered by the Mayo Clinic to be unhealthy, so that’s when you need to place a call to your doctor and have a discussion.

With that in mind, the only question that remains is a simple one: how can you monitor your blood oxygen level to see if you might have COVID-19? It’s actually easier than you think — and it’s far less expensive than it normally would be thanks to two great sales happening right now on Amazon.

