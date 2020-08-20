If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are tons of great deals this week on streaming media players at Amazon, including the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 and the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99

Where Roku devices are concerned, nothing is as popular as the best-selling Roku Express HD for $29 and the $60 Roku Streaming Stick+ that’s on sale for just $49.

Those in search of a new TV and not just a streaming media player will find deep discounts on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Roku software built right in, which prices starting at just $229.

Amazon is running a slew of deals right now on popular streaming media devices, and the stars of the show in terms of popularity are the $40 Fire TV Stick for $29.99 and the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99. That’s a $15 discount and one of the best prices we’ve seen all year! Those aren’t the only noteworthy deals on Amazon today though, and we’re going to tell you about several more sales that you really need to check out.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa built in, Dolby Vision, includes Alexa Voice Remot… $34.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick streaming media player with Alexa built in, includes Alexa Voice Remote, HD, easy… $29.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The entry-level Roku Express HD was updated within the past year and it’s one of the most affordable streaming media players out there. You get access to every streaming service you have ever heard of along with dozens and dozens of services you’ve probably never heard of. On top of that, you get The Roku Channel, which aggregates all sorts of great movies and TV shows that you can stream for free. It’s shipping out soon and it’s only $29 at Amazon.

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player 2019 $29.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

There are three things you won’t get with the Express HD that might make it worth the upgrade. First, you won’t get a compact dongle form factor — it’s still compact, but it’s not a dongle. Second, you won’t get support for content that streams in 4K resolution. And third, you won’t get support for the vivid colors that come along with HDR content. For all that, you’ll need the Roku Streaming Stick+, which just so happens to be on sale today for $49 instead of $60. That price matches Amazon’s sale from this past Prime Day and Black Friday, so it’s definitely a great deal.

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… $49.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Finally, anyone in need of a new TV will find killer deals right now on HDTVs and 4K TVs with Roku software built in. The $330 TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV is down to $229, the 50-inch model is just $269.99, the TCL 65″ Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV that normally costs $1,100 is on sale for just $798, and the massive 75-inch model has a huge $550 discount right now, so you can get it for even less than the 65-inch model — just $749.99!

TCL 43S425 43 Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku LED TV (2018) $229.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) $269.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 65" Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV - 65R625 $798.00 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 75S425 75 Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV (2019) $749.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.