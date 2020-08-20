If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the best parts of a wedding is when the best man hands the rings to the groom before the couple slides the rings onto each other’s fingers. It is a poignant moment that symbolizes a union and the togetherness of the couple. Robert DeNiro’s character in Meet the Parents described it as a “circle of trust”. Toting the rings around is a task that the best man can’t fail at. Keeping jewelry in small jewelry bags is probably the best for that scenario. Jewelry bags are able to hold a few small pieces, allowing you to keep track of them. Some of them have drawstrings to close off while others have a snap closure or a slide edge. But this is an easier way than having rings or earrings jingling around in your pocket. It’s ideal to use at the gym or somewhere where you’re changing and don’t want to wear your jewelry. We’ve found some of the best options we could find and highlighted them below for you. Here are our picks for the best jewelry bags.

Perfect for weddings

You can rely on the SumDirect 100Pcs 4×6 Inches Sheer Drawstring Organza Jewelry Pouches to hold your jewelry. This has H-style stitches, as the seams on both sides of the bags are strong but not as strong as the bottom seam. Each of these is high in density, so the bag has a strong and durable feeling. You’re going to get 100 bags in each package. Each one is 4″ x 6″ and you can choose between eight different colors. You can pick between white, red, light purple, hot pink, golden, blue, black, or beige.

Key Features:

Eight different colors

4″ x 6″ in size

H-style stitches

SumDirect 100Pcs 4x6 Inches Sheer Drawstring Organza Jewelry Pouches Wedding Party Christmas Fa… $10.99 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Be able to see through the bag

It’s clear that you’ll be able to see clear through the Bonison 200 Pack 2 Mil Thick Poly Ziplock Bags for Jewelry. This comes in a pack of 200 and they’ll come in various sizes, allowing you to pick which one you need for the specific case. These bags are made from polypropylene and they are non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally-friendly. You’ll get 2″ x 3″, 3″ x 3″, 3″ x 5″, and 4″ x 6″ options. There are 50 bags per size and you can keep plenty of goodies in these bags. These can be used for beads, board game pieces, coins, necklaces, rings, pills, candies, and much more.

Key Features:

Pack of 200

Made from polypropylene that’s non-toxic and odorless

Four different sizes

200 Pack 2 Mil Thick Poly Ziplock Bags for Jewelry, 4 Assorted Sizes, 2x3, 3x3, 3x5, 4x6 Inch.… $7.99 ($2.00 / 50 Counts) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pick the color you love

You can pick between 12 colors of the Knitial Satin Gift Bags. There’s a lot of versatility when you’re looking to purchase these, as you can choose different colors and sizes. You can pick from 3″ x 4″, 4″ x 6″, 5″ x 8″, or 6″ x 9″ or the color options are black, blue, gold, green, lavender, light pink, old gold, purple, red, silver, white, and wine. These bags are elegant and classy, as they are perfect for small jewelry and trinkets. They are made of satin weave with a glossy soft touch and drawstring closure. Each fabric pouch is made with care. You can store many tiny items in these.

Key Features:

12 colors

Four size options

Elegant and classy

Knitial 4" x 6" Light Pink Satin Gift Bags, Jewelry Bags, Wedding Favor Drawstring Bags Baby Sh… $16.95 ($0.34 / Count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you can’t make up your mind

For those who struggle to figure out the color to choose, get a multicolored pack like the yueton 100 Pieces Assorted Color Organza Drawstring Pouches. Each of these is 4.5″ x 3.5″ and is made from high-quality organza. There are 16 different colors that come in the pack, so you can mix and match them. These are great for special occasions including weddings.

Key Features:

Multicolored pack with 16 colors

Great for special occasions

Each are 4.5″ x 3.5″

yueton 100 Pieces Assorted Color Organza Drawstring Pouches Candy Jewelry Party Wedding Favor P… $8.69 Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some money for what you keep in the bags

If you’re more worried about spending money on the jewelry itself, opt for the WenTao 100PCS Organza Gift Bags. You aren’t going to find a better deal than this 100 pack of different colored bags. They are durable and well made and have a wide range of applications. You can store candy, batteries, jewelry, dice, and many other items in them. They are designed with a satin drawstring for closure, so your objects won’t fall out. Each one is approximately 4″ x 4.72″.

Key Features:

Durable and well made

Pack of 100 different colored organza bags

Objects won’t fall out

WenTao 100PCS Organza Gift Bags, 4x4.72" Mixed Color Wedding Favor Bags with Drawstring, Premiu… $6.59 ($0.07 / Count) Available from Amazon

BGR may receive a commission Buy Now