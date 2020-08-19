If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone needs to have a high-quality UV sanitizing wand in the age of the novel coronavirus — but unfortunately, many of the options on Amazon have inflated prices and questionable quality.

Today, we dug up a terrific option for anyone who doesn’t already have one, and it’s called The Germ Reaper UV Sanitizing Wand.

The Germ Reaper is much better than the cheap UV sanitizing wands on Amazon, and yet it actually still costs less than most rival products because it’s not price-gouged.

Everyone knows you need to have a face mask and good hand sanitizer with you at all times whenever you go out. It’s the only way to protect yourself and other people around you from the novel coronavirus. The CDC says so, the WHO says so, doctors say so, and experts all over the world agree. In fact, the CDC tells people right on its coronavirus site to always wear face masks anytime they have to leave their homes for any reason. It really couldn’t be any clearer: “Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.”

You can snag Amazon’s best-selling face masks for $0.60 each right now, and for higher-risk situations like being indoors around other people you should definitely pick up Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA. Purell hand sanitizer is actually available at prices that are pretty reasonable, especially if you pick up a 12-pack of large Purell bottles. In other words, you really have no excuse to be without either. You can also get the strongest hand sanitizer we’ve ever seen — SupplyAID hand sanitizer with 80% alcohol content. Of course, there are a few other tools you need in order to be extra safe, and we just found a terrific deal on one that you might not even be aware of.

In addition to alcohol sanitizer and other disinfectants, UV-C light also kills bacteria and viruses including human coronaviruses. That’s why having a UV sanitizer wand is such a great idea, but the problem is sellers are taking advantage of the pandemic and charging over $100 for models that are terrible quality. Lucky for you, we found a terrific option on Amazon that’s in stock now and is vastly better than other options out there when it comes to quality.

It’s called The Germ Reaper Ultra Violet Sanitizing Wand and it’s a well-known model as opposed to all the no-name devices on Amazon. This want is compact, portable, and you never need to worry about recharging it since it runs on batteries. You can supposedly use it on any surface you want and within just a few minutes, that surface should be sanitized. That means it’s fantastic for cleaning your face masks after you use them, and for cleaning other things you touch a lot like smartphones. Just please be smart and don’t use it on your skin or on anyone else, and definitely keep it away from your face and eyes.

Finally, if you’d rather have a box you can put things in to sanitize them, definitely check out the Coral UV 3 in 1 UV Sterilizer Box, which has a slight discount right now at Amazon.

